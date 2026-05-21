Amazon Invests in 'Melania' Documentary Starring First Lady Despite Criticisms

A report indicates that Amazon has contracted with First Lady Melania Trump to release a documentary about her almost husband. However, despite criticisms, Amazon seems to have made a wise business decision.

He added, 'I had nothing to do with that. By the way, it appears it was a good business decision . It did very well in theaters.

It's done very well on streaming.

' It was previously alleged that Amazon spent $75 million to license and promote the Melania documentary, released earlier this year, as a favor to Melania Trump. Although I had nothing to do with it, it appears that the Amazon team made a very wise business decision, he added.

'Amazon's a big company. It makes a lot of decisions.

' Bezos continued, 'This idea that somehow that is a way of buying influence is just not correct. I can see why people say this.

'. Amazon is pulling back the curtain on the life of first lady Melania Trump in the new documentary Melania. The film specifically highlights the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration in which her husband, President Donald Trump, was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States





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