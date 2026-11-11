Amazon Greenlights The American Heiress Period Drama Starring Julianna Margulies

Amazon and MGM+ develop The American Heiress, a new period romance starring Julianna Margulies. Based on Daisy Goodwin's novel, the eight-episode series explores 1890s social dynamics.

Amazon has officially confirmed the development of a new television period drama titled The American Heiress. This upcoming series is set to air on the MGM+ streaming platform and represents a significant expansion of the studio's content library in the romantic genre.

The American Heiress Cast Details

Emmy-winning actress Julianna Margulies will headline the cast as Isabella Cash. The narrative centers on her daughter, Cora Cash, who is portrayed as a young princess forced into an arranged marriage in England against her own wishes. Cora is initially in love with an American artist named Teddy but must navigate the rigid social structures of the British aristocracy upon arriving at the castle of the 12th Duke of Wareham.

Also read Julianna Margulies to Star in Period Romantic Comedy Series ‘American Heiress’ at MGM+

Daisy Goodwin Creative Vision

Daisy Goodwin serves as the showrunner for the project, adapting her own bestselling novel of the same name. Goodwin described the series as a seductive mix of captivating characters, old world class politics, and romantic ambition. She emphasized that the story explores themes of mothers and daughters, old society obligation versus new world entitlement, and the search for meaning in a world distorted by money.

MGM+ Strategic Partnership Growth

MGM+ global head Michael Wright praised the collaboration, noting that The American Heiress complements the brand's classic Hollywood storytelling for a modern audience. Fifth Season President of Television Peter Traugott highlighted the success of previous MGM+ productions like American Classic and The Westies as influential factors in greenlighting this series. He expressed excitement about bringing this deeply compelling story of love warped by power to audiences worldwide.

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Production Team and Executive Roles

The production involves a high-profile team of executives and directors. Stacey Snider, Chief Creative Officer of FilmNation Entertainment, serves as executive producer alongside Goodwin. Other executive producers include Damian Keogh, Stella Merz, and Kirstie Macdonald. Joanna Crow is credited as a producer, while Gemma Wright holds the title of co-producer for the series.

Director Assignments and Distribution Plans

Catherine Morshead, Sandra Goldbacher, and Edward Hall are assigned to direct episodes of the eight-part series. Fifth Season will handle global distribution through its partnership with MGM+ Studios. While there is no confirmed production start date at this time, the project aims to capture the intrigue associated with established hits like Bridgerton and Victoria.