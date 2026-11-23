Amazon is going all-out to convince New York City that regulation protecting delivery drivers is a terrible idea.

Amazon is fighting hard against a proposed law in New York City that would require the businesses it contracts with to secure licensing from worker protection authorities.

Known as, the company’s struggle against the bill has become so absurd that Amazon is now forcing delivery drivers to haul packages coated in messaging intended to keep the ecommerce giant from treating them better.contains a good example. Affixed to an Amazon package is a white sticker is a warning that “NYC council could add up to $5 per order,” and calling on customers to “act now to protect low prices.

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”The package also comes with a QR code, encouraging customers to “scan to tell your council member: no price increases for New Yorkers. ” AccordingAmazon’s strategy is pretty transparent.

In addition to the sticker, the company has used TV ads and banners on its app to stir up dissent against the city council’s plans. Functionally, Intro 518 would fix a loophole allowing Amazon to circumvent basic labor laws by outsourcing its delivery work to third-party contractors, rather than full-time employees with benefits like healthcare and sick leave. The ecommerce giant argues that it would be impossible to treat its workers better without raising prices for consumers.

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While doing so would undoubtedly raise expenditures for Amazon, there’s nothing in Intro 518 that says customers would have to pay the price. That’s a deliberate choice being made by Amazon — which, for the record, posted a profit margin of about, meaning that a $5 surcharge on each one would allow it to pay each worker an extra $1,250 per day.

“If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it’s not because of City Council’s efforts to protect worker’s rights and keep our streets safe,” he continued. “It’s greed. ”