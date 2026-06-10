Amazon Favorite Swimsuit Nailed It For Every Body Type

A South Florida native shares her experience with a trendy Amazon swimsuit that provides coverage for every activity while still giving a flattering appearance. The swimsuit features a milkmaid-style bodice, strategically placed ruching, and wide shoulder straps, making it a great choice for ladies of all body types.

While NYC living is truly an epic experience, as a South Florida native, there's nothing better than being in the great outdoors. And when I say 'outdoors,' what I really mean is the beach or pool.

If there's a body of water nearby, you best believe I'm there - well, only if I'm on vacation. I went on a hunt for a new swimsuit specifically for my best friend's bachelorette trip in the Sunshine State. I knew we would be sunbathing, swimming and 'boating' Fort Lauderdale style, so before the trip, I searched for a classy swim style that provides coverage for every activity while still giving me that flattering appearance we all want and deserve.

Trust me when I say that I was not disappointed with this Amazon favorite. It has a way of looking incredibly chic, flirty and conservative at the same time. I know, it sounds like an impossible order, and yet, this totally nailed it. What drew my attention first was the trendy milkmaid-style bodice, which I've been seeing on summer dresses everywhere this year.

And, it's just as cute on a bathing suit as it is on a dress. The little cut-out in the middle of the bodice shows just enough cleavage without going overboard, thanks to the tie-string detail that's both cleverly functional and sweet. If you've ever wandered into a Lilly Pulitzer store, you're well aware of the vibe. It's preppy, timeless, fun and bright.

Seriously, you won't find any drab colors hanging on these racks. You can say we're kind of obsessed with the effortlessly rich style, but not so much the unsurprisingly high price, so we found a popular pick that fits our budget. I'm also a big fan of the strategically placed ruching throughout the suit. It's everywhere from the bodice to the tummy area, which is a big plus when you want something that's secretly slimming.

Additionally, the wide shoulder straps are a nice touch, especially for ladies who are larger up top, like myself. Hey, we want all the support we can get! This popular pick is available in cute floral prints and tons of solid colors, including green, red and black. I opted for the coastal chic blue, which was on theme for the 'Last Toast on the Coast' bach trip.

Just like the photo, the swimsuit has that rich, deep blue hue that doesn't fade after washing. I also like that the color effortlessly draws attention in the most alluring way. It's no wonder I got so many compliments while wearing it. This swimsuit is literally perfection!

It's long enough in the torso, slim enough in the waist, plus high-quality stretchy fabric and stitching. I am curvy but have a small bust, and this balances that better than any other swimsuit! It also stays in place with the adjustable straps, so I could play with my kids comfortably.

This is actually the kind of swimwear that looks good on practically every body type, giving off a flattering, body-hugging appearance that'll make you feel like a model, even if you're 5'2″, like me. Grab this little number, which quickly became my go-to for every water activity under the sun.





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Swimsuit Amazon Lilly Pulitzer Bachelorette Trip Coastal Chic Milkmaid-Style Bodice Ruching Shoulder Straps Body Type Flattering Appearance Model Water Activity

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