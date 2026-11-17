Prime Video develops Cry Havoc, a new prequel series set in 1968 following the father of Chris Pratt's James Reece, expanding the successful thriller franchise further.

Prime Video has officially announced the development of a new prequel series titled Cry Havoc, further solidifying The Terminal List as a major streaming franchise. This expansion follows the success of the 16-part action thriller which currently holds the number 3 spot on global viewership charts. The announcement comes shortly after the complete release of the second season, proving the show's massive appeal despite mixed critical reviews during its 2022 debut.

Cry Havoc Prequel Series Details Unveiled

The Terminal List has spawned two distinct spinoff projects since its initial premiere. The first was The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, a seven-part series that aired last year and focused on Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards. This predecessor series tracked Edwards' transition from the Navy SEALs to the CIA. The newly announced Cry Havoc series will instead center on the father of Chris Pratt's protagonist, James Reece. This character, identified in the source material as Tom Reese, serves as a mysterious but significant figure within the broader franchise narrative.

Also read ‘Terminal List’ Prequel Series ‘Cry Havoc’ in Development at Amazon

1968 Vietnam Era Setting and Plot

Cry Havoc is adapted from the newest novel in the series by Jack Carr, which was released in 2025. The story is set in 1968 during the height of the Vietnam War. Like the original season one storyline, the plot follows a Navy SEAL named Tom whose military team is ambushed and heavily compromised. This tragedy triggers an elaborate mission of revenge that drives the narrative forward. The showrunner David DiGilio continues to oversee the creative direction of these expanding adaptations.

Casting and Production Considerations

Amazon has not yet announced official casting news for the Cry Havoc series. Given the specific timeline of the story, it is unlikely that Chris Pratt will appear as James Reece in the prequel. However, Pratt serves as an executive producer on both The Terminal List and Dark Wolf. It is highly probable that he will assume a similar executive producer role for this new entry. The series may also provide deeper insights into Judy Reece, James mother, who was included in the original novels but omitted from the Prime Video series.

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Franchise Growth and Source Material

The decision to develop Cry Havoc highlights the immense commercial success of the property. The Terminal List season two received a strong 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. This data indicates that Prime Video is prioritizing fan engagement over traditional critical opinions. Jack Carr has written five books in James Reece saga that have yet to be adapted. A sixth book, State of Exile, is scheduled for publication in October 2027, ensuring ample source material for future productions.

Next Steps and Viewer Expectations

Recent triumphs of The Terminal List season two have already led to a quick renewal for season three. The development of Cry Havoc suggests that Amazon intends to expand the universe significantly. Tom Reece is portrayed as deeply patriotic and loyal, traits that James Reece carries forward. The new series aims to explore Tom transition from a soldier to a CIA agent. This expansion provides audiences with a more comprehensive view of the Reece family history.