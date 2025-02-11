Amazon-Exclusive Baby Gates Recalled Over Entrapment Risk

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall for baby gates sold exclusively on Amazon due to a potential entrapment hazard for children. The recalled gates violate federal safety regulations and may allow a child's torso to fit through openings.

Baby gates sold exclusively on Amazon have been recalled in the U.S. over a potential entrapment risk for children. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a notice on February 6, stating that the baby gates violate federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures. The CPSC warned that a child's torso can fit through certain openings in the gates, posing a serious entrapment hazard .

The notice explains that for versions with a pet door, a child's torso can pass through the secondary opening. In other adjustable versions, a child's torso can fit through the space between the gate slat and side wall. The recall involves four versions of UVIPC Baby Gates, pressure-mounted gates that open both inward and outward. Made of steel and ABS plastic, the gates are available in white and black and have adjustable widths ranging from 30 to 81 inches. One version features a secondary pet door and measures approximately 40.5 inches high, while the others vary in height and width. The CPSC states that all versions include four 3.93-4-inch screws and two 3-inch screws. All versions are labeled with model number W046 on the product's tracking label. Despite the potential hazard, the CPSC reports that no injuries have been associated with these baby gates. Sold exclusively on Amazon between November 2022 and September 2024 for between $186 and $230, these baby gates were manufactured in China. Approximately 1,500 units are subject to the recall. The CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the recalled gates and contact Xianshengyouli, the manufacturer, via email at [email protected] for instructions on disposing of the product and obtaining a full refund. Xianshengyouli and Amazon are also contacting all known purchasers directly





