Amazon Employee Sasha Troufanov Freed From Hamas Captivity After Nearly 500 Days

Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, an Amazon Web Services employee kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel, has been released after nearly 500 days of captivity. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the news in a message to employees, expressing immense relief and detailing the company's behind-the-scenes efforts to secure Troufanov's release.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy expressed immense relief at the release of Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov from Hamas captivity after nearly 500 days. Troufanov, an AWS employee, was kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel . Jassy revealed in a message to employees that a team of Amazon experts had been working discreetly with Troufanov's family to secure his release.

He explained that the company had to remain silent about the abduction for fear of jeopardizing Troufanov's chances of release or influencing his treatment while held captive. This silence sparked criticism in May 2024 when Troufanov's employment at Amazon came to light. Some speculated that Amazon had remained quiet to protect its brand image. However, Bill Ackman, a prominent hedge fund manager and Israel supporter, defended Amazon, giving them the benefit of the doubt.Troufanov was working as an electrical engineer at Amazon Web Services when he was seized during the Hamas attacks. He was held hostage alongside his mother, grandmother, and girlfriend, all of whom were released in November 2023. Tragically, Troufanov's father was killed in the attacks. Jassy acknowledged the immense strain endured by everyone connected to Troufanov, emphasizing that it could not compare to the suffering he and his family had endured. He pledged continued support and assistance in their healing process. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the war, expressing hope for a lasting peaceful solution.On Saturday, Troufanov was released alongside Iair Horn and Sagui Dekel-Chen, an American citizen. This release almost did not occur as Hamas had threatened to delay it due to alleged ceasefire violations by Israel. President Donald Trump urged Israel to respond forcefully if Hamas did not release all remaining hostages by 12 p.m. eastern on Saturday. Ultimately, Hamas retracted its threat on Thursday, confirming the release would proceed as planned. After over 15 months of conflict, a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on January 19, 2025. This deal stipulated the release of 33 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners





FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amazon Hamas Hostage Release Israel Andy Jassy Sasha Troufanov AWS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: American hostage released by HamasAgam Berger, a young Israeli soldier kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, was filmed crying and hugging her siblings after she was released by Hamas. 80-year-old Gadi Moses also spent more than 15 months held captive in Gaza, and enjoyed a tearful reunion with his children when he was freed.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: Three hostages released by Hamas, including Israeli American Keith SiegelIsraeli American hostage Keith Siegel was released by Hamas in the latest exchange and is on his way to Israeli custody.

Read more »

Father of Hamas’ youngest hostages is released — but his family remains in Hamas captivityYarden Bibas, father of Hamas' youngest hostage, has been released after more than 480 days in captivity, but his wife and two sons remain in Gaza. Their fates are still unknown.

Read more »

Netanyahu Credits Trump for Hamas Ceasefire Deal, Predicts Hamas' Demise in GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised former President Donald Trump's leadership role in securing a ceasefire with Hamas and predicted the group's imminent downfall in Gaza. Netanyahu and Trump held a joint press conference at the White House, where they discussed the future of the ceasefire agreement, Iran's influence in the Middle East, and the resettlement of Gaza residents.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Ceasefire delayed as Netanyahu demands hostage list from HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Hamas publishes names of hostages to be released after delay in ceasefireIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »