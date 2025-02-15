Amazon Employee Released After 500 Days in Hamas Captivity

Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, an AWS employee held hostage by Hamas since the October 2023 attacks in Israel, has been released. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy expressed relief and confirmed the company's efforts to secure Troufanov's freedom.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the release of Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, an AWS employee who was held hostage by Hamas for nearly 500 days since the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel . Jassy expressed his immense relief in a message to employees, stating that a team of experts had been working tirelessly behind the scenes with Troufanov's family to secure his release.

He acknowledged the company's inability to comment publicly on the abduction due to concerns about negatively impacting Troufanov's safety and treatment in captivity. Public scrutiny of Amazon's silence arose in May 2024 when Troufanov's employment was revealed, leading to speculation that the company was prioritizing its brand image over its employee's well-being. However, Bill Ackman, a prominent supporter of Israel and a billionaire hedge fund manager, defended Amazon, suggesting they were likely operating with discretion to ensure Troufanov's safe return.Troufanov was working as an electrical engineer at Amazon Web Services when he was kidnapped during the Hamas attacks. Tragically, his father was killed during the same attacks. While his mother, grandmother, and girlfriend were released in November 2023, Troufanov remained in captivity, enduring an excruciating ordeal. In a February 2025 message, Jassy extended his heartfelt support to Troufanov and his family, emphasizing the company's commitment to aiding their healing process.Troufanov's release, along with Iair Horn and Sagui Dekel-Chen, an American citizen, came after a tense standoff. Hamas initially threatened to delay the release, citing alleged ceasefire violations by Israel. President Donald Trump issued a strong warning, urging Israel to respond forcefully if Hamas reneged on its commitment. Ultimately, Hamas relented, and the release proceeded as planned. This development follows a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas on January 19, 2025, which includes the release of 33 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.





