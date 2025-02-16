Amazon Employee Held Hostage Since 2023 Israel Attacks Released

Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, an AWS employee kidnapped during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel, has been released after over 15 months in captivity. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the news, revealing the company's behind-the-scenes efforts to secure his release.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the release of Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, an AWS employee who was held hostage since the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel . Jassy expressed relief in an internal message to employees, stating that Troufanov had been released from captivity. He revealed that Amazon had a team of experts working discreetly with Troufanov's family to secure his release, mindful of potential negative impacts on his situation.

Amazon faced criticism in May 2024 when Troufanov's employment with the company came to light, as many pointed out the lack of public statements regarding his abduction. However, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a vocal supporter of Israel, defended Amazon, giving them the benefit of the doubt.Troufanov was kidnapped alongside his mother, grandmother, and girlfriend during Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023. While his loved ones were released in November 2023, Troufanov remained in captivity. Jassy expressed empathy for Troufanov and his family, acknowledging the immense emotional strain they endured. He pledged continued support and assistance for their healing process.Jassy also extended his thoughts to all those affected by the ongoing war, hoping for a long-term peaceful resolution. The release was almost jeopardized by Hamas's threat to delay it due to alleged ceasefire violations by Israel. President Donald Trump urged Israel to retaliate forcefully if Hamas failed to release all remaining hostages by a specific deadline. However, Hamas ultimately retracted its threat, confirming the release would proceed as planned. This development followed a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas in January 2025, which stipulated the release of 33 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners





