Reviewing the Amazon Echo Time, a $199.99 bedside clock featuring Omnisense sleep tracking, sunrise wake-up modes, and smart home controls.

Amazon has officially launched the Echo Time, a specialized smart display purpose-built for bedside use rather than general living room tasks. Priced at $199.99, the new device bridges the gap between a standard digital alarm clock and a full-featured smart display. It offers targeted features for sleep hygiene and morning routines that distinguish it from the company's broader speaker lineup. The release marks a strategic move to capture the nightstand market with hardware that prioritizes sleep tracking over video calling capabilities.

The Echo Time replaces the discontinued Echo Spot as Amazon's primary dedicated bedside hub. It measures five inches wide, 4.67 inches deep, and 4.5 inches tall, making it noticeably larger than the standard three-point-nine-inch Echo Dot. The device weighs 16.9 ounces and features a textile cover available in Graphite, Glacier White, and Coral Pink. A separate Kids edition costs $209.99 and comes in Cosmic Lime and Galactic Grape finishes. An adjustable vertical stand is available separately for $39.99 for users who prefer a different orientation.

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The core innovation of this launch is the Omnisense sensor suite, which enables contactless sleep tracking without wearable devices. This system combines an ultrasound transducer, a room-temperature sensor, and presence detection to monitor breathing waveforms. It works by sending sound waves above the range of human hearing and measuring their reflections to track proximity. This technology brings contactless sensing back to Amazon devices after the discontinuation of the Halo Rise, which relied on different radar technology.

With Omnisense and the Alexa+ service enabled, the device functions as a smart alarm that wakes users during lighter sleep stages. It can activate the alarm within a 10 to 60-minute window before the set time to prevent grogginess from deep sleep. The system is designed to track only the person nearest to the device, minimizing interference from partners sharing a bed. Users can disable sleep sensing via the Alexa app or by using the physical mute button on the top of the device.

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The front features a 3.2-inch fully rounded display that is bright enough for daytime use. The screen does not utilize an OLED panel, which critics note might have been preferable for dark environments. It shifts color temperature based on the time of day and supports a sunrise wake-up mode that gradually brightens with warmer colors. It can also sync with compatible smart lights to enhance this effect during the morning routine.

Amazon positions the Echo Time as a successor to the Echo Spot, though it carries a higher price point and extra features. It lacks a camera, meaning it cannot be used for video calls. Controls are located on the top surface, including volume sliders and a microphone mute button. The rear houses the power input, and the box includes the necessary power adapter. The design aims for a premium feel that fits minimalist nightstand aesthetics while remaining compact enough for most spaces.

Beyond timekeeping, the Echo Time serves as a smart home hub with the same connectivity as the standard Echo Dot. It connects to Zigbee and Matter over Thread devices and acts as a Thread border router. However, it lacks the on-screen smart home controls found on larger smart displays. This design choice simplifies the interface for nightstand use but may disappoint users seeking comprehensive visual control for their home automation.

Audio quality has been a focal point for this release, with Amazon claiming support for lossless HD audio. Reviews indicate the sound is more full than the Echo Dot with better bass response, though it can sound slightly muddy. It is suitable for alarms, white noise, and background music, but it is not recommended for users prioritizing high-fidelity audio playback over clock functionality.

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The device requires an Alexa+ subscription for its best features, including the smart alarm. Alexa+ is a generative AI-powered version of Alexa that costs $19.99 per month for non-Prime users. Prime subscribers receive Alexa+ included with their $14.99 monthly subscription. This subscription requirement is essential for the sleep sensing and smart alarm functionality to operate at their full potential.

At $199.99, the Echo Time is positioned as a premium, clutter-free nightstand solution. It targets individuals who want an Echo with smart display features without the distractions of a full-screen tablet interface. The value proposition depends heavily on whether users want the specific sleep tracking and alarm features or are willing to pay for the required subscription service. It offers a solid design and relatively premium feel at this price point.

The Echo Time is not intended to replace full smart displays for users who want extensive on-screen controls. It serves a specific niche for those who want a smarter bedside clock with integrated health tracking. The device integrates seamlessly with the Amazon smart ecosystem while maintaining a simple, clock-focused interface. It is available now for those seeking to upgrade their bedside technology with advanced sleep monitoring capabilities.