Amazon Echo Dot 6th Gen Review: Smart Hub, Eero Extender, and AI Upgrades

Amazon Echo Dot 6th Gen review covers the AZ3 chip, Omnisense hub, and Eero Wi-Fi extension at $99.99. See if the audio and smart home features justify the price hike.

The Amazon Echo Dot (6th Generation) arrives with a significant price increase to $99.99, doubling the cost of its predecessor while introducing a suite of hardware upgrades. This new device positions itself as more than just a smart speaker, functioning simultaneously as a central smart home hub and an Eero Wi-Fi extender. Priced below the $119.99 Echo Dot Max, the 6th Gen model targets consumers looking for integrated home automation rather than high-end audio fidelity.

Hardware Design and Physical Controls

Visually, the Amazon Echo Dot maintains the familiar fabric-covered sphere shape of the 5th Gen model, ensuring compatibility with existing placement spots. The new design features a slimmer light bar and slightly revised buttons on the top surface. Available in graphite, agave green, coral pink, and glacier white, the device offers enough color variety to match most room decors without demanding attention as a status object.

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Control inputs remain basic, with physical buttons on the top for volume adjustment and microphone muting. All other settings must be managed through the Alexa app. A notable frustration is the power adapter, which still uses a proprietary connector instead of USB-C, forcing users to replace the entire cable if it breaks. This oversight persists despite industry standards shifting toward universal USB-C charging ports.

The AZ3 Chip and On-Device AI Processing

Under the hood, the Amazon Echo Dot utilizes the AZ3 chip, the same custom processor found in the Echo Dot Max and the rest of the 2025 Echo lineup. This hardware includes a new AI accelerator designed to handle more processing locally on the speaker rather than relying entirely on distant servers. Amazon states this combination delivers faster, more natural Alexa Plus responses and improved background-noise filtering.

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During testing, the response timing was adequate, neither exceptionally quick nor noticeably slow. Voice pickup has improved with four microphones replacing the three found in the previous generation. These microphones are designed to capture voice commands from across the room, and they perform this function effectively in various environments. The local processing helps streamline interactions, making the smart assistant feel more responsive to user commands.

Smart Home Hub and Eero Wi-Fi Integration

A key differentiator for the Amazon Echo Dot is its ability to serve as a comprehensive smart home hub using the Omnisense platform. This system integrates temperature and presence sensors directly into the speaker, allowing it to trigger automations based on room activity. For example, lights can turn on when a person enters, or heating can adjust when the room temperature drops.

This replaces the simpler temperature sensor and ultrasonic motion detection of the 5th Gen model. The built-in sensors offer more accurate data than wall-mounted thermostats due to better speaker placement. Additionally, the device functions as an Eero Wi-Fi extender, offering up to 1,000 square feet of added network coverage. However, this feature is only useful for households already invested in the Eero mesh Wi-Fi ecosystem.

Audio Quality and Market Competition

The Amazon Echo Dot features a new full-range driver that claims to produce 50% more bass than the previous model. While the last model had notably weak bass, this improvement provides clear kick drum weight, though it does not reach the lows of larger speakers. The high-end detail is less impressive than the bass enhancement, resulting in a decent but not superior audio experience.

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At $99.99, the device faces stiff competition from other smart speakers that lack Wi-Fi extension capabilities but may offer better audio or features. The Eero integration and Omnisense sensors provide value for smart home enthusiasts, but casual users might find the price hike difficult to justify. The device succeeds as a functional hub, though its audio remains secondary to its connectivity features. Consumers must decide if the smart home utilities outweigh the cost increase compared to cheaper alternatives or higher-end audio devices.