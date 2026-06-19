Amazon Drops Luca Guadagnino's AI Film 'Artificial' Amid Darker-Than-Expected Tone

Amazon has decided not to release the film Artificial, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman. The studio says the movie will find a better home elsewhere as sources cite its dark tone as a possible factor.

Recent reports indicate that Amazon has decided to step away from the upcoming film titled Artificial, a project that had been in development at the studio.

The decision was reportedly made by Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. While Amazon has not officially disclosed the reason for dropping the film, sources suggest the darker tone of the finished product may have influenced their choice. The studio emphasized that it holds great respect for director Luca Guadagnino and values its ongoing relationship with him.

According to a statement, Amazon believes Artificial will be better served by a different distributor and is working with the filmmaking team to secure a new home for the project. Artificial features an ensemble cast led by Andrew Garfield, who portrays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk. Other notable actors include Mark Rylance, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Billie Lourd, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, and Cooper Hoffman.

The screenplay is written by Simon Rich, with Luca Guadagnino directing. The film's narrative reportedly centers on OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, played by Yura Borisov, exploring the world of artificial intelligence and its key figures. This thematic focus on technology and its pioneers appears to be a central element of the story.

Amazon's decision to pass on Artificial comes despite the company's significant financial partnership with OpenAI, having invested billions in the AI firm and relying on Amazon Web Services for its infrastructure. This context makes the studio's exit from the AI-themed film particularly noteworthy. The move also signals a shift in Amazon MGM Studios' release strategy as they re-evaluate certain projects.

Meanwhile, director Luca Guadagnino is already set to move on to other ventures, including a remake of a classic film, underscoring his continued prominence in the industry. The search for a new distributor for Artificial is now underway, with the film still expected to reach audiences through another studio or platform





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Amazon Artificial Film Luca Guadagnino Andrew Garfield Openai AI Movie Studio Drop Film Distribution

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