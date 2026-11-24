An Amazon Prime Air drone hit a fiber-optic line and crashed into a Michigan garage. This incident highlights safety risks as the company expands its drone delivery network in the state.

An Amazon Prime Air drone caused a safety scare in Huntington Woods, Michigan, after colliding with a fiber-optic line and crashing onto a residential garage. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a delivery drone malfunctioned during ascent, pinning itself against electrical infrastructure and causing minor damage to a neighbor's property.

Incident Details and Timeline

Homeowner John Brennan's family had ordered shampoo through Amazon, expecting a standard truck delivery. Instead, they received a notification that the package would arrive by drone in seven minutes. This marked the first drone delivery for the household, which was scheduled to take place in the Detroit suburb of Huntington Woods.

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The drone approached the property horizontally before transitioning to a vertical descent. Brennan initially believed the aircraft would land in his front yard where he was standing. However, the drone veered toward the backyard, delivering the package near the rear of the property. The delivery itself was completed successfully before the aircraft began its ascent back to its origin.

Collision and Mechanical Failure

As the drone lifted off, it caught a fiber-optic line. The collision caused one of the propellers to detach, leaving the aircraft in a critical state. Brennan described the damaged drone as behaving like a sick bird trying to escape. The malfunctioning device struggled to stabilize and ultimately crashed onto the garage of neighbor Logan Coomes.

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The drone became pinned between the garage roof and an electrical cable. This precarious position required assistance from DTE Energy, the utility company that services the area. The incident highlighted the physical risks associated with low-altitude autonomous flight in residential zones with existing infrastructure.

Response and Recovery Efforts

Amazon Prime Air responded quickly to the crash. An Amazon team arrived at the scene within ten minutes of the incident. Working alongside DTE Energy, they successfully retrieved the disabled drone around 7:30 p.m. that same evening. No injuries were reported to residents or emergency personnel during the recovery operation.

Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner addressed the event in an official statement. He confirmed that a Prime Air drone landed on a resident's shed during a delivery. The company emphasized that safety is a top priority and that such incidents are extremely rare. Stelzner added that Amazon investigates every event that does not proceed as planned.

Property Damage and Community Impact

The crash resulted in minor damage to Logan Coomes' garage structure. Some shingles were flapped up from their original positions, creating potential vulnerabilities to water infiltration during rain. While the damage was not severe, the event raised questions about the proximity of drone flight paths to residential structures.

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Drones have become a common sight in the Huntington Woods area. Amazon operates its Prime Air delivery service from two Michigan locations in Pontiac and Hazel Park. This particular delivery originated from the Hazel Park facility, which serves as a hub for regional autonomous deliveries.

Safety Concerns and Future Operations

The incident has reignited discussions regarding the safety of drone delivery networks in populated areas. While Amazon maintains that such events are rare, the collision with infrastructure underscores the complexity of integrating autonomous vehicles into existing utility grids. Regulators and community leaders may scrutinize flight protocols following this event.

Despite the crash, Amazon continues to expand its Prime Air network. The company remains committed to refining its technology and ensuring the safe transport of goods. Residents in Michigan will likely observe continued drone activity as the company tests and scales its delivery operations in the region.