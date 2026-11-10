Amazon Driver Brandon Hatcher Killed in Kent Train Crash Due to Crossing Confusion

Investigation reveals Brandon Hatcher, an Amazon driver, died in Kent after misinterpreting green lights at a user-worked level crossing. Findings highlight training gaps and safety risks for delivery fleets.

Investigators have determined that Brandon Hatcher, an Amazon delivery driver who died in a collision with a passenger train in Kent, almost certainly believed it was safe to proceed because of green stop lights at a user-worked crossing. The fatal incident occurred on July 13, 2025, when Mr. Hatcher's van was struck by a train traveling from Ramsgate to London Victoria at approximately 12.42 pm.

Incident Details and Railway Mechanics

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) reported that the passenger train was traveling at roughly 71 mph when it hit the stationary vehicle near Teynham. The crossing, known as Bax level crossing, features miniature stop lights that display green when no trains are approaching and red with an audible warning when a train is detected. Despite the green light indicating safety, the exit gate remained closed, a critical detail that contributed to the tragedy.

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Mr. Hatcher's van was stopped on the crossing when the impact occurred. The investigation highlighted that the signage and lack of road markings failed to effectively guide the driver to follow the correct procedure. Drivers are instructed to check the green light before opening both gates, cross, and then close the gates, but confusion over the gate status led to the fatal error.

Amazon Training and Company Responsibility

The RAIB report explicitly stated that Amazon had not properly prepared the self-employed driver for the specific hazards of user-worked crossings. Mr. Hatcher was working on behalf of the logistics company to deliver parcels when the accident happened. No other individuals were injured during the collision, which resulted in the tragic death of the driver.

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Andrew Hall, chief inspector of rail accidents, emphasized that private user-worked crossings represent a 19th-century concept that is ill-suited for a 21st-century environment characterized by dense rural housing, faster rail services, and a high volume of home deliveries. He noted that most road users are unfamiliar with these crossings and the proper safety protocols required to navigate them.

Stakeholder Responses and Safety Recommendations

David Davidson, chief operating officer for South Eastern Railway, expressed deep sorrow for Brandon Hatcher's family and accepted the findings of the RAIB report. He confirmed that the company has already made changes to the layout of the site and published a toolkit with guidance for professional road drivers to help prevent similar accidents. The railway operator committed to studying the recommendations closely to learn every possible lesson from the incident.

Amazon released a statement expressing sadness over the tragedy and confirming that they supported the RAIB throughout its investigation. The company stated it would consider the findings carefully. Meanwhile, the Office of Rail and Road urged Network Rail to assess and manage risks at these crossings effectively, suggesting closure or additional safety measures where appropriate.

Future Safety Measures and Industry Impact

The RAIB has issued four recommendations following the investigation, including a request for the Health and Safety Executive to review guidance for organizations employing self-delivery drivers. The report also noted that crossings with miniature stop lights are unlikely to receive further physical safety upgrades, relying instead on drivers adhering to existing signs.

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Andrew Hall pointed out that another delivery van driver was killed at a user-worked crossing in Lancashire in August 2026, and a serious injury occurred at Frognal Farm crossing in Kent in October 2017. These recurring incidents underscore the urgent need for a fresh approach to safety for crossing users, train passengers, and railway staff who are all at risk from such collisions.