Amazon Doubles Down on Melania Trump With New TV Series

Amazon is expanding its Melania Trump project despite the film’s box office falling short of its reported costs.

Amazon Prime Video will release a two-part Melania Trump docuseries on November 20, extending its partnership with the first lady after January's Melania documentary. The series promises previously unseen material covering Trump's preparations to become first lady and the period immediately following the inauguration.

Melania earned $16.6 million worldwide at the box office, according to Variety, compared with the reported $40 million Amazon paid for the rights and a further $35 million marketing spend. Newsweek contacted Amazon and Trump's representative via email for comment on Monday outside regular office hours. Why It Matters The series represents Amazon's latest investment in a project that performed unusually strongly for a documentary but did not recover its reported spending through theaters alone.

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Its November debut gives the company another chance to build on interest generated by the film’s theatrical and streaming releases earlier this year. What To Know Amazon Expands the Melania Project Trump promoted the series on X on Monday, sharing promotional artwork advertising the release date as well as a video teaser. The clip includes footage of the White House and the line: "Everybody wants to be close to power.

" In a press release, Amazon said the two episodes will feature "content never before shared with the public. " The first, titled "Family & Trust," follows Trump as she prepares to assume the role of first lady. The second, "Pride & Honor," picks up in the moments following the inauguration. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story.

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Learn more about Martyn here. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information. Amazon Prime Video will release a two-part Melania Trump docuseries on November 20, extending its partnership with the first lady after The series promises previously unseen material covering Trump's preparations to become first lady and the period immediately following the inauguration.

The series represents Amazon's latest investment in a project that performed unusually strongly for a documentary but did not recover its reported spending through theaters alone. Its November debut gives the company another chance to build on interest generated by the film’s theatrical and streaming releases earlier this year. Trump promoted the series on X on Monday, sharing promotional artwork advertising the release date as well as a video teaser.

The clip includes footage of the White House and the line:"Everybody wants to be close to power.

"The first, titled"Family & Trust," follows Trump as she prepares to assume the role of first lady. The second,"Pride & Honor," picks up in the moments following the inauguration.