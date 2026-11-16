Amazon MGM Studios is developing Cry Havoc, a prequel to The Terminal List focusing on Tom Reece's service in the Vietnam War. The series expands the franchise with David Digilio as showrunner and Jack Carr involved.

Amazon MGM Studios is expanding the established universe of The Terminal List with a new prequel series titled Cry Havoc. This development builds upon the recent announcement of season three, which will adapt the third book in Jack Carr's series. The addition of a separate prequel project signals a significant strategic move to deepen the timeline and character lore associated with the popular action thriller franchise.

Story Focus On Tom Reece In Vietnam

According to Deadline, the new series is based on Jack Carr's novel of the same name. The narrative centers on James Reece's father, Tom Reece, during his tenure as a Navy SEAL. The plot is set in the 1960s and follows Tom during the Vietnam War. Specifically, the story tracks his recruitment into the secretive MACV-SOG unit operating in Laos. The synopsis indicates that Tom and his team become critical participants in the conflict after learning about the impending Tet Offensive.

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Creative Team And Production Details

The creative team behind the pilot includes showrunner David Digilio. Digilio collaborated with former US Army Ranger Max Adams on the script. Adams serves as both a writer and executive producer on the project. The duo will develop Cry Havoc alongside author Jack Carr and Jared Shaw. All four individuals will serve as executive producers for the upcoming series. Chris Pratt will also return as an executive producer. Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick are attached as executive producers. Digilio will continue his role as the showrunner for this new entry.

Franchise Expansion Strategy

This project represents the second prequel in the expanding Terminal List timeline. The first prequel was the TV original The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. That series followed James' former ally Ben Edwards, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. The storyline involved Edwards being recruited into a clandestine CIA organization. The prequel introduced Raife Hastings and Mo Farooq to the narrative. These characters were played by Tom Hopper and Dar Salim respectively. Both actors played major roles in season two of the main series. The interactions in the prequel were vital for the interconnected universe.

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Current Status And Future Outlook

Cry Havoc has not yet received an official greenlight from Amazon MGM Studios. The development phase is currently ongoing at the studio. This news follows the release of season two on Prime Video in October 2026. That season pulled directly from the second book, True Believer. The success of that installment led to the confirmation of a follow-up series. That upcoming series will adapt the third book, Savage Son. Chris Pratt is confirmed to reprise his role as James Reece in that continuation. The addition of the prequel further solidifies the long-term potential of the franchise. It provides additional context for the events of the main storyline. Fans can expect more information as the development progresses.

Impact On The Terminal List Universe

The expansion into prequels allows for deeper exploration of military history and special operations. It provides background on characters who influence the main timeline. The Vietnam War setting offers a distinct visual and narrative tone. This approach mirrors successful strategies in other long-running franchises. The involvement of Jack Carr ensures continuity with the source material. His direct participation as an executive producer is a key factor. The series aims to maintain the high standards of action and drama. It targets the existing audience while potentially attracting new viewers. The detailed historical context adds a layer of realism to the fiction. This strategic move strengthens the brand across multiple platforms. It demonstrates a commitment to building a comprehensive media ecosystem.