An Amazon delivery drone struck a fiber optic cable and crashed into a residential garage in Huntington Woods, Michigan, prompting an FAA investigation and raising new safety concerns about the Prime Air program.

An Amazon Prime Air delivery drone crash ed into a residential garage in Huntington Woods, Michigan, on Friday afternoon after striking a fiber optic cable, according to federal officials and the company.

The incident has triggered an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and renewed scrutiny of Amazon's autonomous delivery network. The drone had just completed a delivery of shampoo to a neighbor's yard when it hit the cable during takeoff, knocking off a propeller. The neighbor, Jim Brennan, said his wife ordered the shampoo and they expected a truck until they received a notification that a drone would arrive in seven minutes. It was their first delivery by Prime Air.

Also read Amazon Drone Crashes in Michigan Garage During Delivery

When it caught that cable, it just went crazy, Brennan recalled. Like a sick bird, it tried to get out of here, but it couldn't. The drone then crashed through the roof of Logan Coomes' garage, causing damage. Photos show the aircraft broke through the roof, and Coomes noted that some shingles were flapped up and there is a small corner at the peak where water could get through if it rained.

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Amazon crews quickly retrieve damaged drone

Amazon crews arrived on the scene within about 10 minutes to retrieve the downed drone, Coomes said. Utility provider DTE Energy stated that crews temporarily de-energized a service drop line so the aircraft could be safely cleared before restoring power. The FAA confirmed it is investigating the incident, and a preliminary report posted to the FAA's website stated the drone struck a fiber cable, a residential garage, and became entangled in power lines during takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Board indicated it is collecting preliminary details before deciding whether to initiate a separate inquiry. Under federal rules, drone operators must report any incident resulting in serious injury or more than $500 in property damage, excluding damage to the aircraft itself. Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner confirmed that operations in the Detroit area continued following the incident.

On Friday, a Prime Air drone landed on a resident's garage during a delivery in Huntington Woods, Michigan, Stelzner said in a statement. There were no injuries, the drone has been removed, and we are in contact with the resident. Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare. Anytime a delivery does not go as planned we investigate what happened and use the findings to further improve the service.

Company cites redundant safety architecture

Amazon confirmed that Brennan's delivery had come from Prime Air's two facilities in Hazel Park, which is just a 5-mile drive by car from Huntington Woods in the Detroit suburbs. Prime Air holds FAA Part 135 certification and reports all required incidents to regulatory agencies while cooperating with federal reviews, according to Amazon. The company noted that its aircraft feature redundant safety architecture, including six motors, a three-cell battery, and two independent navigation software systems.

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Amazon flies MK30 drones, which weigh around 83 pounds and have a 5-pound payload capacity for products like groceries, cosmetics, or other smaller items. The MK30 has the best-in-class perception system to detect and avoid obstacles, according to the online giant, who said they can avoid common outdoor objects like trampolines or clotheslines that may not have been seen in satellite imagery. The company currently delivers nearly 6,000 packages daily, totaling hundreds of thousands of shipments this year.

Regulators scrutinize program after previous crashes

Regulators have scrutinized the program's safety record before. Roughly a year ago, federal authorities opened separate investigations into an incident in Waco, Texas, involving a downed internet line, as well as a crash near Phoenix. Amazon halted all of its commercial drone flights after two MK30s crashed into a crane outside of Phoenix. No injuries were reported, but the drones were severely damaged.

Amazon already announced plans in August to have autonomous deliveries in 500 municipalities by the end of 2026 and reach half a billion customers within a decade. The latest incident adds to a series of safety challenges as the company pushes to scale its Prime Air network, with federal regulators reviewing each case to determine whether corrective or enforcement action is warranted.