The National Transportation Safety Board says it is gathering information after an Amazon delivery drone crashed in Michigan to decide whether to open an investigation, the agency announced Sunday.

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance participate in a Red Cross Care Package Assembly with Military Spouses. The National Transportation Safety Board says it is gathering information after an Amazon delivery drone crashed in Michigan to decide whether to open an investigation, the agency announced Sunday.

The drone, which weighed more than 80 pounds, had delivered shampoo to a home on Friday when it struck a neighbor’s fiber-optic cable, became tangled in a power line and landed on a garage, damaging its shingles, homeowner Logan Coomes told theDTE Energy, local public safety officials and Amazon responded. The drone was an MK30 model that launched from a nearby distribution center, Coomes told the Free Press.

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Coomes told the outlet he was relieved the damage was limited and said Amazon focused on removing the drone's battery because it was hot. He said the company should review where it offers drone deliveries, citing the risk of a damaged electrical line starting a fire. Amazon spokesman Jack Stelzner confirmed to the Free Press that a drone landed on a resident’s shed.

"Safety is our top priority," he said, adding that the company investigates delivery incidents. The Huntington Woods Department of Public Safety said the incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB. The agency will lead the follow-up, the department said. NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson told the outlet that the agency was aware of the crash and was collecting information, though no decision had been made about opening an investigation.

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Amazon operates its delivery drones under an FAA exemption that allows autonomous flights beyond an operator's line of sight. At least a dozen crashes have been reported nationwide since the company began testing the drones in 2021, according to news reports cited by the Free Press. The outlet said the crash is the first publicly reported in southeast Michigan since Amazon began offering Prime Air deliveries last year from distribution centers in the area.

The drones carry packages weighing up to 5 pounds within 7.5 miles of a center. Supporters told the outlet that drone deliveries can bring everyday items to customers in as little as 30 minutes while reducing traffic and emissions. Some residents have raised concerns about noise and privacy. One resident toldA DTE Energy spokeswoman said the drone became caught in a service line running from a power pole to a customer’s property.

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