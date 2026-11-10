Amazon Delivery Driver Killed at Kent Level Crossing, RAIB Report Finds

RAIB investigators say Amazon driver Brandon Hatcher likely believed a green light meant it was safe to cross at a Kent level crossing. Four safety recommendations followed.

An Amazon delivery driver, Brandon Hatcher, was killed when a passenger train struck his stationary van at a user worked level crossing near Teynham in Kent. Investigators at the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) have said the driver almost certainly believed it was safe to cross because a green stop light was showing. The collision happened at around 12.42pm on July 13, 2025.

The train was travelling from Ramsgate to London Victoria at around 71mph when it hit the vehicle. The RAIB's report, published on the day South Eastern Railway accepted its findings, concluded that the signage and road markings at the crossing did not guide drivers to the correct procedure.

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Green Stop Lights and Confusing Crossing Signage

The RAIB found that the green light on the miniature stop light system led Brandon Hatcher to enter the crossing once the entry gate was open, even though the exit gate was still closed. The green light shows when no trains are approaching the crossing.

The crossing has gates on either side of the railway. Instructions on signs tell users to check that the green light is showing before opening both gates, then cross with a vehicle before closing both gates. The RAIB said the signage and lack of road markings did not effectively guide the delivery driver to use this procedure correctly.

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The report also found that crossings with miniature stop lights were unlikely to receive further safety upgrades. Instead, the protection depends largely on drivers reading and following the signs.

Stakeholder Responses to the RAIB Report

The RAIB stated that Amazon had not prepared Brandon Hatcher, a self-employed driver working on behalf of the logistics company. Amazon said in a statement that it was deeply saddened by the incident and would consider the RAIB findings carefully.

David Davidson, chief operating officer for South Eastern Railway, said the company accepted the RAIB findings and would study the recommendations closely. He said South Eastern Railway had already changed the layout of the site and published a toolkit with guidance on this type of crossing for professional road drivers.

Andrew Hall, chief inspector of rail accidents at the RAIB, said user worked crossings were a 19th century concept operating in a 21st century world of denser, faster rail services. He added that most road users were unfamiliar with these crossings and how to use them safely. The Office of Rail and Road said it expected Network Rail to assess and manage these risks effectively and to consider closure or additional measures where appropriate.

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Recommendations and Safety Impact for Crossing Users

The RAIB made four recommendations following its investigation and wrote to the Health and Safety Executive. It asked the regulator to review guidance for organisations that employ people to drive or ride for work, or that use self-employed people to do so, on the safe use of this type of crossing.

Investigators warned that both the Teynham collision and a separate incident involving a delivery van driver could have had serious consequences for people on board a train. Mr Hall said a train can be derailed by striking a delivery van. He also referenced a delivery van driver seriously injured in October 2017 at Frognal Farm user worked crossing in Kent.

The Department for Transport said the death of Brandon Hatcher at Bax level crossing was a tragedy and that safety on the railway remained its number one priority. Mr Hall called for a fresh approach to the problem for the sake of crossing users, train passengers and railway staff, all of whom he said were at risk.