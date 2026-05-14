Amazon Delivery Driver Avoids Prison After Stealing Family Cat

Catalin Stancu, a 42-year-old Amazon delivery driver, was caught on a Ring doorbell stealing a beloved family cat named Nora. He was later arrested and pleaded guilty to stealing a cat contrary to section 2 of the Pet Abduction Act 2024. Stancu was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

An 'embarrassed' Amazon delivery driver who was caught on doorbell cam stealing a beloved family cat has avoided prison. Catalin Stancu, 42, was caught on a Ring doorbell carrying off Nora the tabby cat after dropping off a parcel in Elland, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, on January 18.

Owner Carl Crowther, 54, was left 'disgusted' when he discovered why his pet had gone missing on his doorbell camera. The family was reunited with their beloved pet after receiving a message from Stancu hours later saying: 'Hello - I have your cat'. Nora finally returned home three days later on January 21.

Stancu, of Oldham, Greater Manchester, was later arrested and pleaded guilty to stealing a cat contrary to section 2 of the Pet Abduction Act 2024 at Bradford Magistrates Court on March 26. He was released on unconditional bail, before being sentenced today to eight weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. Stancu was also handed 15 days' community service and ordered to pay £500 in compensation





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Amazon Delivery Driver Stealing A Cat Pet Abduction Act 2024 Ring Doorbell Nora The Tabby Cat Carl Crowther Bradford Magistrates Court Pet Abduction Act 2024 Sentenced To Eight Weeks Imprisonment Suspended For 12 Months Ordered To Pay £500 In Compensation

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