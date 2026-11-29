Don't miss out: Amazon's 2026 Black Friday toy sale best deals.

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Some of this year's top toys, like Transformers, hatching eggs, plushies and glowing puzzles are all part of Amazon's Black Friday Sale. Check out these fun and memorable gifts that kids will love! Surprise your little loved one with the Hatchin' Yoshi Interactive Toy, inspired by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. When they tap, knock or rock the egg, Yoshi wiggles, cracks and pops out, ready to play.

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Kids can pat his head, touch his nose and talk to him. Yoshi responds with cheerful sounds and reactions. Let your curious kid explore new languages with the Dex Language Learning Camera. Packed with smart features, Dex lets kids snap photos of anything around them.