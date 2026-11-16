Amazon customers face December 1 deadline over $300 million settlement

The settlement covers millions of transactions, with different payment rules for eligible Amazon customers.

Amazon customers have until December 1, 2026, to claim compensation, opt out or object to a proposed $309.5 million class-action settlement over alleged problems with returns and refunds.

The agreement covers qualifying physical products purchased through Amazon.com and received in the United States between September 5, 2017, and February 12, 2026. It concerns customers who did not receive refunds, received incorrect or late payments, or were charged again after returning products. The settlement has received preliminary court approval, but a final decision is still pending. Some eligible customers will receive payments automatically, while others must submit a claim.

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The original lawsuit was filed in 2023, by customers including Laura Abbott, Jill Cappel, Michelle Estep and others. There are 10 named plaintiffs in the settlement agreement. Amazon has denied wrongdoing but agreed to the proposed $309.5 million settlement. Newsweek contacted Amazon and representatives for the plaintiffs via email on Monday for comment.

Who Is Eligible for the Amazon Settlement? The settlement covers customers who initiated a return or requested a refund for a qualifying purchase during the relevant period and experienced a refund problem. There are two categories, known as Subclass A and Subclass B. Subclass A members have been identified through Amazon's records and do not need to submit a claim form. They can select their preferred payment method through the official settlement website within 105 days after final approval.

Subclass B includes customers who believe Amazon owes them money but were not identified for automatic payments. They must submit an eligible claim to receive compensation. Of the net settlement fund, 92.7 percent is allocated to Subclass A and 7.3 percent to Subclass B. Individual payments will depend on eligible transactions and the settlement's distribution calculations. What Customers Must Do Before December 1 Subclass B members can submit claims online or download and mail a completed paper form.

Online applicants must provide the ID and PIN included in their settlement notice. Customers seeking compensation must provide details of their Amazon orders, returned products, refund requests and amounts claimed. Supporting evidence, such as receipts, account screenshots or bank statements, may also be required. The settlement administrator can request additional information to verify claims.

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Paper claim forms must be postmarked by December 1, 2026. Customers who do not wish to participate can opt out by the same deadline. They will not receive settlement compensation but will retain the right to pursue their own legal claims covered by the agreement. Customers wishing to challenge the settlement can also submit a written objection to the court by December 1, serving a copy on the settlement administrator.

Objectors remain part of the settlement if it receives final approval. Claim forms, mailing details and further information are available at ReturnSettlement.com. Lawyers Face November 17 Fee Deadline Another important date is November 17, when lawyers representing the settlement class must file their application for attorneys' fees, expenses and service awards. Class counsel may seek up to $100 million in legal fees and up to $1 million in expenses.

These are maximum permitted requests, not guaranteed awards. The court can approve a lower amount. Opposition papers concerning the fee application are due December 15, with replies due January 12, 2027. Objections Challenge the Settlement The proposed agreement has attracted five objection filings, submitted between October 23 and November 6.

The court docket identifies Robert Kohl, George Yunaev, Erin Weiler, Que Kong, Andrew Wolff and Hazen Witemeyer as the objectors. Kong and Wolff filed jointly. One of the most detailed challenges comes from Weiler, who filed a 62-page objection on October 29. Weiler is also the named plaintiff in a separate lawsuit against Amazon concerning allegedly improper return, restocking, late and damage fees.

She argues that her claims are different from those at the center of the $309.5 million settlement, which focuses on refund-processing problems. In her objection, Weiler says the proposed agreement could force her and other customers with similar complaints to give up claims over return fees without receiving compensation for them. She argues that the settlement's claim form does not allow her to recover those fees. She also questions the fairness of the distribution between the two subclasses.

Her filing argues that Subclass B receives a disproportionately small share of the net settlement fund despite potentially representing a much larger amount in disputed claims. Weiler further raises concerns about conflicts between the subclasses, the adequacy of their legal representation and the proposed attorneys' fees. She argues that the potential $100 million fee award is excessive compared with the compensation available to Subclass B. When Will Amazon Settlement Payments Be Made?

The final approval hearing is scheduled for March 16, 2027, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, before Judge Jamal N. Whitehead at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. The judge will consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate, as well as any objections and the lawyers' fee application. Customers should not expect immediate payments after the December deadline. Distributions depend on final court approval and the resolution of any appeals.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Ben Kelly and Emma Lee-SangThe agreement covers qualifying physical products purchased through Amazon.com and received in the United States between September 5, 2017, and February 12, 2026. It concerns customers who did not receive refunds, received incorrect or late payments, or were charged again after returning products.approval, but a final decision is still pending.

Some eligible customers will receive payments automatically, while others must submit a claim.was filed in 2023, by customers including Laura Abbott, Jill Cappel, Michelle Estep and others. There are 10 named plaintiffs in the settlement agreement. The settlement covers customers who initiated a return or requested a refund for a qualifying purchase during the relevant period and experienced a refund problem. Subclass A members have been identified through Amazon's records and do not need to submit a claim form.

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They can select their preferred payment method through the official settlement website within 105 days after final approval. Subclass B includes customers who believe Amazon owes them money but were not identified for automatic payments. They must submit an eligible claim to receive compensation. Of the net settlement fund, 92.7 percent is allocated to Subclass A and 7.3 percent to Subclass B. Individual payments will depend on eligible transactions and the settlement's distribution calculations.

Subclass B members can submit claims online or download and mail a completed paper form. Online applicants must provide the ID and PIN included in their settlement notice. Customers seeking compensation must provide details of their Amazon orders, returned products, refund requests and amounts claimed. Supporting evidence, such as receipts, account screenshots or bank statements, may also be required.

The settlement administrator can request additional information to verify claims. Paper claim forms must be postmarked by December 1, 2026. Customers who do not wish to participate can opt out by the same deadline. They will not receive settlement compensation but will retain the right to pursue their own legal claims covered by the agreement.

Customers wishing to challenge the settlement can also submit a written objection to the court by December 1, serving a copy on the settlement administrator. Objectors remain part of the settlement if it receives final approval. Another important date is November 17, when lawyers representing the settlement class must file their application for attorneys' fees, expenses and service awards. Class counsel may seek up to $100 million in legal fees and up to $1 million in expenses.

These are maximum permitted requests, not guaranteed awards. The court can approve a lower amount. , submitted between October 23 and November 6. The court docket identifies Robert Kohl, George Yunaev, Erin Weiler, Que Kong, Andrew Wolff and Hazen Witemeyer as the objectors.

Kong and Wolff filed jointly.lawsuit against Amazon concerning allegedly improper return, restocking, late and damage fees. She argues that her claims are different from those at the center of the $309.5 million settlement, which focuses on refund-processing problems. In her objection, Weiler says the proposed agreement could force her and other customers with similar complaints to give up claims over return fees without receiving compensation for them.

She argues that the settlement's claim form does not allow her to recover those fees. She also questions the fairness of the distribution between the two subclasses. Her filing argues that Subclass B receives a disproportionately small share of the net settlement fund despite potentially representing a much larger amount in disputed claims. Weiler further raises concerns about conflicts between the subclasses, the adequacy of their legal representation and the proposed attorneys' fees.

She argues that the potential $100 million fee award is excessive compared with the compensation available to Subclass B.The final approval hearing is scheduled for March 16, 2027, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, before Judge Jamal N. Whitehead at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. The judge will consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate, as well as any objections and the lawyers' fee application.

Customers should not expect immediate payments after the December deadline. Distributions depend on final court approval and the resolution of any appeals.