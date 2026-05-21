During an interview, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos defends a $40 million payment made for the rights to a film about former first lady Melania Trump, calling it a 'good business decision' based on the film's subsequent success. House of Crooks exposed the deal as a bribe for Amazon, but blue check laws claims it's not true. The film's strong reception from the audience contradicts its poor critics' score.

Bezos defends 40M Melania film deal as 'wise business decision' Amazon chief defends the $40 million payment he made to license a film about former first lady Melania Trump , claiming it was a 'good business decision.

' He specifically mentions the film's strong audience reception and box office success. Critics vs. Audience: Documentarian and critics' scores differ on the film. President Trump was previously accused of bribing Amazon by acquiring the rights for the film. Huseman, Amazon VP of public policy, maintains that the company's decision to license the film was legitimate.

Bezos also supports President Trump's second term and says he is a more disciplined version of his previous self.





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Jeff Bezos Amazon Melania Trump Documentary Film Acquisition Bribe Allegations Public Policy Brian Huseman Presidential Transition

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