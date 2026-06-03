Amazon Cancels Planned Stargate Reboot After Two Years of Development

The upcoming Stargate reboot, developed by Martin Gero for Prime Video, has been cancelled. Co-writer Joseph Mallozzi confirmed the news, praising the project's focus on being a fresh entry point for new viewers while honoring the franchise's legacy. Amazon's decision has drawn criticism from fans who accuse the studio of potentially alienating its core audience, similar to Disney's handling of Star Wars.

Less than a year after the announcement that a Stargate reboot was in development at Prime Video, the project has been officially cancelled. The series was being developed by writer and producer Martin Gero .

In a post on the social media platform X, series co-developer and writer Joseph Mallozzi confirmed the news that Amazon is not moving forward with the new series. While he could not share extensive details behind the cancellation decision, Mallozzi wrote about Gero's two-year effort to create a "fresh jumping-on point" intended to make the new series accessible for new viewers while also respecting the established continuity of the franchise.

"Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that offered a fresh jumping-on point for new viewers while deeply respecting existing canon," Mallozzi stated. "It was a series that avoided the pitfalls of several modern remakes and reboots by fully embracing the core of its predecessors: action, adventure, exploration, wonder, heart, humor, and found family. And based on that creative vision, the new Stargate series was greenlit in November of 2025.

As of today, officially, that original vision is no more. We'll never get the opportunity to introduce you to that world and those characters-or reintroduce you to, and check in with, some familiar faces from the past.

" Mallozzi also pointed out that with Amazon owning the rights to the Stargate franchise, there is no possibility of the reboot being "shopped to another streamer. " He further noted it would be unlikely that Gero's developed story would be released in any other form of media, suggesting the creative work produced for this iteration is effectively shelved indefinitely.

Some industry reports and commentary suggest the cancellation indicates that Amazon executives were concerned that Gero's vision for the series would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise's already dedicated fanbase-a point Mallozzi's comments appear to counter by highlighting the reboot's designed accessibility. Regardless, the perception that Amazon prioritized potential new viewers over existing fans has sparked significant backlash from the Stargate community.

On social media, fans have expressed frustration, with some drawing comparisons to Disney's handling of the Star Wars franchise. One fan account wrote that if Amazon returns to Stargate with a "cringey 'modern audience'" approach, they would launch a YouTube channel or podcast specifically to critique the new version. Many other fans echoed this sentiment, arguing that alienating the long-time audience is a short-sighted strategy and a "huge mistake" by the studio.

At this time, it is unclear if Amazon has any plans to revisit the Stargate franchise with a different creative direction, but the fan reaction makes clear that any future attempt may face an audience that is now deeply skeptical and less trusting of the studio's intentions





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