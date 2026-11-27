Discover the lowest prices ever on premium audio gear from Sony, Bose, Beats, and Apple. Save up to 60% on noise-canceling headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers this holiday season.

A wide array of premium audio devices from top manufacturers including Sony, Bose, Apple, Beats by Dre, and Samsung are currently available at their lowest historical prices on Amazon. These significant discounts cover high-end noise-canceling headphones, wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and turntables, providing an optimal window for consumers to complete their holiday shopping with substantial savings on established technology brands.

Top Discounts on Premium Sony and Apple Headphones

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds represent the Japanese audio giant's top-tier offering, featuring best-in-class noise-canceling capabilities within a sleek design. These earbuds are currently priced at $249, down from their standard list price of $349, marking a 40% reduction and the lowest price ever recorded for this model on the platform.

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Apple AirPods Pro 2, the company's most advanced wireless earbuds, are also available at an all-time low. Priced at $99.99, this represents a 50% discount from their original retail price of $199.99. These earbuds deliver reference-quality audio through masterfully crafted 10mm dynamic drivers designed for deep and rich sound reproduction.

Beats by Dre Studio Pro headphones, known for their rich, textured audio and customizable fit, are on sale for $249, reduced from $349. This nearly 30% discount is the lowest price ever seen for these specific over-ear headphones. The device offers robust audio performance suitable for both professional monitoring and casual listening.

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For entry-level options, a pair of noise-canceling earbuds in yellow, black, and white is available for $55, down from $79. These devices offer up to 42 hours of battery life per charge and feature noise-canceling technology to ensure peace and quiet, making them a practical choice for daily commute or office use.

Bose and Samsung Speakers at All-Time Lows

Bose portable Bluetooth speakers are currently offered at $89.99, a 50% reduction from their $179.99 list price. This audio device boasts the audio company's signature multi-directional, rich, and detailed sound profile, representing the deepest discount ever recorded for this specific speaker model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earbuds, designed for fitness and active lifestyles, are on sale for $55. These earbuds feature a sleek design with noise-canceling capabilities and long battery life, providing users with longevity and performance at an accessible price point.

The Bose Soundbar 900, which enhances audio from movies and TV shows with compact and sleek design, is priced at $98, down from $159.99. This soundbar is particularly well-suited for bedrooms and small living rooms, delivering immersive sound quality without requiring excessive physical space in the home entertainment setup.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are available for $99.99, reduced from $149.99. These earbuds are ideal for enhancing video game audio with detailed sound, thanks to impressive high-fidelity audio and advanced noise-cancelation. They feature a comfy all-day fit and come in white and black color options to suit different aesthetic preferences.

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Gaming Audio Accessories and Turntable Deals

Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headphones, specifically designed for PS5, PS5 Pro, and PS5 Portal, are on sale for $153, down from $279.99. These accessories offer excellent gaming audio that is crisp, full, and immersive with deep and rumbling bass. The package includes a USB dongle that plugs directly into the back of the console to provide low latency wireless audio connection with practically zero lag.

Beats Fit Pro earbuds, which look great with a sharp design and comfortable fit, are available in four colors: storm grey, forest green, cloud grey, and glacier blue. These earbuds have a great level of performance with detailed and rich sound, and deep and rumbling bass. They perform very well with phone calls too.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60X turntable is a new entry for 2026 with premium audio, world-class noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit. It features a sleek and minimalist design that runs quiet but produces audio that is rich and detailed. Built to last with premium components like an aluminum die-cast platter and vibration-dampening isolation feet, it is available at 40% off the list price, marking the cheapest price ever seen on this turntable model.

The B&0 Beolab 20 is a sophisticated wireless speaker that makes home audio look as good and premium as it sounds. It is designed to seamlessly blend into home decor, containing two woofers, two tweeters, and two midrange drivers that create a depth of sound, especially for medium- and larger-sized rooms. It can also be used as a stylish picture frame too, priced at $247.99, down from $397.99.