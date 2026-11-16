Groundwork Collaborative finds 1 in 10 Amazon best deals were more expensive during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, exposing misleading pricing practices.

A comprehensive investigation conducted by Groundwork Collaborative has revealed that a significant portion of Amazon's promoted holiday discounts are misleading, with one in ten best deals actually costing consumers more than standard prices. The e-commerce giant faced scrutiny after researchers analyzed over 350 products listed on its best deals pages for the 2024 and 2025 holiday seasons, discovering that hundreds of items were priced the same as, or higher than, their pre-sale values.

Deceptive Pricing Mechanics Exposed

The core mechanism of this pricing strategy allows Amazon to advertise "some of the lowest prices of the year" while maintaining or increasing costs for shoppers who wait for these major events. Nearly thirty percent of the examined products were priced identically or more expensively during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales compared to the month leading up to the announcements. Furthermore, sixty percent of the items remained just as expensive as they were ninety days prior to the promotional period, undermining the expectation of seasonal savings for millions of Americans.

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Specific Product Price Discrepancies

Concrete examples from the study highlight substantial price hikes on popular items during the supposed discount periods. An Apple Watch Series 10 was listed at $679.99 during the Black Friday 2025 sale, which was 13 percent more than the $602 price point customers had paid nearly a month earlier. Similarly, Hunter rain boots, typically sought by shoppers for their durability, cost $126.99 during the sale, representing a significant markup from the $79.97 price tag available just nine days before the event.

Executive Claims Versus Consumer Reality

While Worldwide Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington previously touted the availability of incredible Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts, the data suggests otherwise. Men's UGG boots were advertised at $179.98 for Cyber Monday 2025, a figure that was 83 percent higher than the less than $99 price offered less than a month prior. This discrepancy illustrates a stark contrast between the company's marketing rhetoric and the actual financial impact on buyers who delay purchases to take advantage of these specific events.

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Market Impact On Struggling Households

These pricing strategies disproportionately affect families already burdened by rising costs for essentials such as groceries, rent, electricity, and other necessities under the current economic policies of President Donald Trump. Lindsay Owens, president and CEO of Groundwork Collaborative and co-author of the report, emphasized that consumers increasingly rely on these sale events to offset steep price hikes. Polling data indicates that seventy percent of Americans plan to participate in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, an increase from sixty-four percent the previous year, demonstrating a strategic shift in spending behavior driven by cost-of-living pressures.

Regulatory Landscape And Future Implications

The investigation raises significant legal questions regarding false advertising, as several states enforce laws against companies that fabricate discounts. In California, for instance, a former price must reflect the prevailing market price within three months prior to a sale, while New Jersey requires substantiation through actual sales data over the prior sixty days. Although Amazon removed its deal pages after learning of the analysis, the findings underscore the urgent need for regulatory enforcement to protect shoppers from playing rip-off roulette during the critical holiday shopping season.