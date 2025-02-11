Amazon Baby Gates Recalled Due to Entrapment Risk

Thousands of baby gates sold exclusively on Amazon have been recalled over safety concerns. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns that a child's torso can fit through openings in the gates, posing an entrapment hazard. The recall affects four versions of UVIPC Baby Gates, manufactured in China and sold between November 2022 and September 2024.

Baby gates sold exclusively on Amazon have been recalled in the U.S. over a potential entrapment risk for children. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a notice on February 6th stating that the baby gates 'violate federal safety regulations for expansion gates and expandable enclosures.' The CPSC warned that a child's torso could fit through certain openings in the gates.

The notice explains that the recalled baby gates fail to meet federal safety standards for expansion gates and expandable enclosures, presenting a potential entrapment hazard. 'For the versions with a pet door, a child’s torso can fit through the secondary opening and, for the other versions that are adjustable, a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall,' the notice states. 'These violations pose an entrapment hazard to children.' The CPSC said the recall involves four versions of UVIPC Baby Gates, which are pressure-mounted gates that open both inward and outward. These products are made of steel and ABS plastic and are available in white and black colors. One version includes a secondary pet door and measures approximately 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width ranging from about 57.5 inches to 74.5 inches. The second version also features a secondary pet door and measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 73 inches to 81 inches. The third version measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 30 inches to 63.5 inches. The fourth version measures about 40.5 inches high with an adjustable width from about 57.5 inches to 74.5 inches. All versions come with four 3.93-4 inch screws and two 3 inch screws. All versions are labeled with model number W046 on the product’s tracking label. According to the CPSC, no injuries have been reported. The baby gates were sold exclusively on Amazon between November 2022 and September 2024 for between $186 and $230. They were manufactured in China. Approximately 1,500 baby gates are affected by the recall. 'Consumers should stop using the recalled gates immediately and contact Xianshengyouli via email at [email protected] for information on how to dispose of the product and submit proof of destruction to obtain a full refund,' the CPSC notice stated. Retailer Xianshengyouli and Amazon are directly contacting all known purchasers.





