Amazon is distributing stickers to packages in New York City warning customers of potential price increases if new delivery protection laws are passed, a move aimed at rallying public opposition to the proposed legislation.

, Amazon is trying to win over residents with a new tactic. The company has started applying stickers to packages threatening that changes to last-mile deliveries proposed by NYC council could add"up to $5 per order," according to After introducing notifications on its mobile app warning of potential extra fees, the company has now started attaching stickers to packages with with similar warnings of increased prices The message includes a QR code that would allow customers to contact their representative and protest the changes.

In August, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that he was backing the Delivery Protection Act , announced several months prior. Companies that do high-volume deliveries, particularly Amazon, rely on contractors rather than employees to take packages on the final legs of their journeys to customers. The proposed legislation would create new licensing rules for those last-mile operations as well as requiring the delivery workers to be company employees rather than contractors.

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The Teamsters union and other supporters of the bill have argued that it will hold corporations like Amazon responsible for deliveries while offering better pay and benefits to the professionals making those deliveries. However, Amazon has said the bill would lead to increased costs and slower deliveries for customers. It also threatened to move its distribution centers out of New York City to avoid the regulation.

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Given Mamdani's popularity and the average American's hatred of large tech companies, Amazon's latest gambit may be unwise and ill-fated.

"New Yorkers support this law. Amazon's propaganda machine is trying to make us think otherwise," Redditor u/SkippyReddit