Amazon replaces Fire tablets with the Alexa Tablet 11. It features Google Play, a 90Hz display, and a premium design for $229.99, offering a solid mid-range option.

Amazon officially retired its long-standing Fire tablet brand, launching the Alexa Tablet 11 as the central model in its new lineup. This $229.99 device serves as the middle child, positioned between the high-end Alexa Tablet 12 Pro and the budget-friendly Alexa Tablet 8. The primary shift for consumers is the complete integration of the full Google Play Store, ending the era of restricted Fire OS access for the mainstream market.

Design and Hardware Specifications

The Alexa Tablet 11 features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The device measures 253.2 x 164.8mm with a thickness of 6.9mm. At 466g, it is significantly lighter than the 12 Pro variant, which weighs approximately 550g. The tablet offers an IP52 rating, providing protection against light splashes, though it is not waterproof. The design includes a power button and fingerprint sensor on the top edge, volume controls on the right, and a USB-C port on the bottom.

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Google Play and Software Ecosystem

The most significant update for the Alexa Tablet 11 is the inclusion of the full Google Play Store. This change allows users to access the entire Android app ecosystem, resolving the limitations that previously restricted Fire tablets. The device runs on a MediaTek Kompanio 540 chipset built on a 6nm process. This processor includes two Cortex-A78 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 graphics unit. The hardware supports standard tasks like email and media consumption, though heavy multitasking and high-end mobile gaming may present challenges.

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Display Quality and Refresh Rate

The 90Hz refresh rate on the Alexa Tablet 11 marks a notable improvement over the 60Hz screens found on the Alexa Tablet 8. While not as smooth as the 120Hz displays on many competitors, the higher refresh rate makes software navigation and animations appear significantly more fluid. The display offers reasonably crisp text and images with a pixel density of roughly 276 pixels per inch. Amazon did not specify the exact brightness levels, but the screen performs well indoors and remains usable outdoors despite some glare. Unlike the 12 Pro, this model lacks the exclusive Nanomatte anti-glare glass treatment.

Price and Market Competition

At $229.99, the Alexa Tablet 11 is designed to undercut much of the competition while offering a more premium look and feel than its predecessors. The tablet is available in Graphite, Amethyst, and Matcha color options. While the build quality is high, the accessory ecosystem is more limited than that of the 12 Pro. There is no dedicated keyboard case from Amazon, although Bluetooth keyboards are supported. This pricing and feature set positions the device as a strong contender for users seeking a capable media consumption device without paying flagship prices.