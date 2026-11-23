Amazon pays 7.5 billion for Decart AI tech, acquiring co-founders and researchers to enhance Trainium chip performance and lower model training costs.

Amazon announced on Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Decart, a specialized artificial intelligence optimization technology firm. The transaction values the deal at 7.5 billion dollars, securing access to Decart's proprietary software stack and bringing the company's co-founders and their dedicated teams directly under the Amazon umbrella. This strategic move targets the core technology behind the Decart Optimization Stack, designed to revolutionize how artificial intelligence models are processed and deployed globally.

The primary objective of this acquisition is to help customers train and run artificial intelligence models with significantly greater speed and reduced financial expenditure. Amazon explicitly stated that the integration of Decart's technology will improve the overall performance of its custom silicon chips and broader AI infrastructure systems. This focus on efficiency aims to lower the barrier to entry for complex AI tasks while enhancing the computational power available to developers and enterprise clients worldwide.

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Decart co-founders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev, and Orian Leitersdorf will join Amazon as part of this transaction, taking their entire team of engineers and researchers with them. Their collective expertise centers on optimizing performance across both hardware components and software algorithms, a critical intersection for modern AI advancement. Dean Leitersdorf, who will serve as co-founder and CEO of the acquired division, emphasized that joining Amazon provides the necessary scale, customer base, and infrastructure to pursue their mission with unprecedented speed.

Dean Leitersdorf stated that from day one, the mission has been to redefine the boundaries of what AI can do and to make it dramatically more efficient along the way. He noted that joining Amazon gives the team the scale, the customers, and the infrastructure to pursue that mission faster than they could on their own. The team has consistently focused on redefining the boundaries of AI capabilities while dramatically improving operational efficiency throughout the development lifecycle of complex machine learning projects.

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The companies have maintained a collaborative relationship since 2025, with a specific focus on enhancing Amazon's Trainium chips. This long-standing partnership has already yielded strong performance results, validating the technical synergy between the two organizations. Peter DeSantis, SVP of foundational AI models, custom silicon, and quantum computing at Amazon, highlighted that every leap forward in AI begins with extracting maximum value from every chip through efficient compute.

Peter DeSantis explained that more efficient compute leads to better training, improved reinforcement learning, faster inference, and ultimately better models for customers at a lower cost. He described this efficiency as the central pillar of Trainium and the broader AI efforts built upon it. DeSantis added that from their earliest work with Decart, they knew the company was the kind of technologically fearless team who would help them push these boundaries even further in the future.

Amazon confirmed that this agreement will support its substantial ongoing investment in custom-designed chips, specifically aiming to improve AI inference capabilities. AI inference refers to the process of using a trained model to generate responses or other actionable results in real-time. By integrating Decart's optimization tools, Amazon seeks to accelerate this process, making its AI services more responsive and cost-effective for end users who rely on these technologies daily.

The company's existing chip portfolio includes Graviton and Trainium processors, and this acquisition is expected to further strengthen its competitive edge in the specialized silicon market. The move underscores a commitment to technological fearlessness and rapid innovation in the artificial intelligence sector. This integration represents a significant step forward in Amazon's strategy to dominate the next generation of high-performance computing and AI-driven solutions.