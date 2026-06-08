Amazing Stories Comeback on Apple TV Store

The 2020 Apple TV supernatural-thriller anthology, a reboot featuring Steven Spielberg, had a ordinary reception but suddenly found popularity on the platform six years later, gaining recognizability on the chart. Its chart life comes as the platform's identity is being built. It never dominated the conversation during its original run, but now it has a unique second life on Apple TV Store

A good, bizarre anthology like Fargo or Love, Death Robots or American Horror Stories has the power to carry audiences into a very unique realm.

But if the anthology's drop comes at the wrong time and doesn't become part of a bigger conversation, it's very easy for a limited series to get pushed under the rug. This is what happened to this Steven Spielberg-made supernatural-thriller anthology. The 2020 Apple TV reboot had the right pedigree on paper, with Spielberg producing alongside Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, and others.

But this series arrived when Apple's streaming identity was still being built, and the show never became the kind of defining early hit that gave the platform its personality. Its reception is also mixed, with a 6.2 IMDb rating and a 40% Rotten Tomatoes score, which probably did not help its case and made it easy for the anthology to disappear into the early Apple TV library while bigger conversations formed around shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, For All Mankind, and The Morning Show.

Now, six years later, Amazing Stories is suddenly showing chart life on the Apple TV Store in the United States. It was absent from the chart on May 30, May 31, and June 1, appeared at No. 14 on June 2, then jumped all the way to No. 3 on June 3, and has held that same No. 3 position on June 4 and June 5, 2026.

That is a small but genuinely interesting second life for a reboot that never dominated the conversation during its original run. COLLIDE





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Apple TV 2020 Steven Spielberg Anthology Reception

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