Amazing Spider-Man #1003 Wins The Week's Top 11 Comics Bestseller List as Marvel Comics takes the week

Amazing Spider-Man #1003 tops the week's Top 11 comics bestseller list, with Daredevil #9 close behind at No. 2. Marvel Comics dominates the weekly comics bestseller chart with six of the Top 11 titles and momentum to win market share.

Transformers #38 lands at No. 3 for Image, while DC Comics slips to seventh in a week without Absolute or Batman.. Marvel Comics gets six of the top eleven, DC gets three, and Image gets one.

Also read Sony Expands QSSR Support to Spider-Man 2 and Other PS5 Titles

Expect Marvel to win the marketshare this weekThe Top 10 Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestsellers is compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the"Wednesday Warriors". provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below.

Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

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Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie in The Daily LITG, 14th November, 2026 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

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