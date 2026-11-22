Amazing Spider-Man #1003 leads The Top 400 Comics sold in Comic Shops Last Week

Top 400 Comics Sold Last Week saw Amazing Spider-Man #1003 take #1, leading a tightly packed direct market chart. Marvel topped comic shops last week, sweeping the top four with Amazing Spider-Man, Daredevil, Avengers, and X-Men.

Transformers #38 was the highest-ranking non-Marvel book, outselling every DC Comics title in the weekly sales chart. Sales data comes from 600+ comic shops via Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant, covering November 10-17, 2026. Here is the comic book publisher bestseller list from the direct market of comic book stores, as sold from the 10th to the 17th of November, 2026.

Also read Spider-Man Quotes Luke Skywalker in New Kevin Smith Star Wars Comic

You can catch up on previous#1 from last week still selling well… but without Absolute titles, all the top titles were kinda shoved together in terms of ratio to each other. There was a sliver to separate many of them.

Top 10 Comic Book Sales Of The Week, Including Ratio Percentage ComparisonsPredator Vs Punisher #1 – Marvel – 68.53%Barbara Gordon Breakout #7 – DC ComicsGeneration X-23 #10 – MarvelEscape #10 – ImageAbsolute Green Arrow #6 – DC ComicsStarship Godzilla Invasion X Kai-Sei Era #2 – IDWExquisite Corpses Lone Gunman #1 – ImageCrow Flesh And Blood #2 – Sumerian ComicsAbsolute Batman #24 – DC ComicsBatgirl #25 – DC ComicsGi Joe A Real American Hero Tomb Raider #2 – ImageUniversal Monsters Frankenstein B&W Special #2 – ImageHalloween The Game Comic #1 – Panick EntertainmentThe Smart Division #3 – Dark HorseInfernal Hulk Vs Fantastic Four #1 – MarvelAbsolute Cassandra Cain The Shadows Hand #1 – DC ComicsBatman And Robin Year One Dynamic Duos #4 – DC ComicsAbsolute Green Arrow #5 – DC ComicsDC Start Here – Nightwing Leaping Into The Light #1 – DC ComicsGodzilla Revenge Of The Deadzone Kai-Sei Era #1 – IDWMighty Morphin Power Rangers 2026 #5 – BOOM!

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EntertainmentAbsolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 – DC ComicsNice House By The Sea #12 – DC ComicsStar Wars The Book Of Boba Fett #4 – MarvelHello Kitty And Friends Hello World #2 – IDWSabrina The Teenage Witch #1 – Oni PressRed Sonja Barbarella #1 – DynamiteMask #5 – ImageCyberpunk 2077 Jayks Case #1 – Dark HorseUncanny X-Men #35 – MarvelStreet Fighter Masters Cammy Vs Chun Li #1 – Udon Entertainment IncValiant Beyond Bloodshot #6–Man Made Hell #3 – Alien BooksFireborn #5 – ImageMasters Of The Universe Legends Of Eternia Issue #4 – TokyopopNo One Escapes The Dialectic #1 – BOOM!

EntertainmentZatanna 2026 #6 – DC ComicsWonder Woman 2026 Annual Wonder War The Matriarch Spec #1 – DC ComicsPrana Direct Market Solutions . The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores, Monday to Sunday, and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market.

Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know atFounder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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Uncanny X-Men #39 continues"The Scavenged" as four young mutants pursue Wolverine's legacy, while the preview finds Haven House facing a crisis. Justice League Unlimited #25 hunts down the fugitive Dreamer as the All In saga reveals the post-K.O. tournament Visions in an oversize anniversary issue.