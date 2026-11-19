Riley and Ann-Marie were eliminated from The Amazing Race season 39 after a close kayak finish, but made history as the first mother-daughter team to win two legs. Riley shares what her mom taught her about strength, while other teams like Matt and Michelle Patterson and Doug and Dylan Matter also speak about their game strategies.

Riley, 29, a Marine officer, and her mother Ann-Marie, 56, were eliminated from The Amazing Race during a recent episode, ending a run that had captured the attention of viewers all season.

Speaking exclusively after the elimination, Riley described how her mother kept the team together in the most difficult moments. She said Ann-Marie was the backbone of their team and the source of its strength. Riley admitted she was struggling on the mat, trying hard not to appear weak, while her mother laughed and kept fighting.

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Ann-Marie Protected Riley With Humor

Ann-Marie told her that it was not over until they left the mat, and Riley said that moment taught her what true strength and protection look like. In her words, her mother protected her by staying light and funny, because she knew that showing emotion would only make things harder for her daughter. Riley said that lesson stayed with her and that she hopes to show her own son, Miles, the same kind of protection.

Riley announced in August, just weeks before season 39 premiered, that she and her husband had welcomed their first baby, and she said her experience on the race made her more determined to be a steady and loving presence in his life. The final stretch of the race was especially painful for the pair.

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Riley and Ann-Marie reached the mat in last place during the Wednesday episode after struggling through a rice stalk challenge and getting caught in a close kayak race with two other teams. Riley broke down in tears as the elimination unfolded. She explained that less than 30 seconds separated them from advancing, and that the moment was especially hard because the race had been a two-mile all-out sprint to catch a team that held a significant lead.

Riley And Mother Believed They Could Win

She said the emotion came from how raw and pure the moment felt, since she and her mother truly believed they had what it took to win the whole race. Riley said she still believes they could have won and that she thinks everyone involved was just as shocked as they were. Despite the heartbreak, the mother-daughter duo made competition history.

They became the first mother-daughter team in 39 seasons of the show to finish in first place in not one but two legs. Ann-Marie said the two victories were a source of real pride for their team, and she expressed hope that other mother-daughter teams watching at home would see themselves in them and feel inspired to apply for the show. Riley also made clear that the accomplishment belonged to more than just the two of them.

She said the win was not only about her and her mom, but was meant to represent mothers and daughters everywhere. She added that she wanted people to recognize that they are strong, capable, and able to achieve big goals. Other teams this season also drew attention for their strategies and personalities. Matt and Michelle Patterson have no regrets about the way they played, even though many fans labeled them the villains of season 39.

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Matt And Michelle Patterson No Regrets

Michelle, 31, told Us after the couple was eliminated on Thursday, November 12, that she had gone into the race in a cutthroat mindset and had said so from the beginning. She explained that she would go to the end of the earth to support her husband, just as her own mother did for her family.

She said that even when he is devastated or faces heartbreak, she wants to be right there to lift him up and show him love and kindness. Michelle's comments reflected the strong bond that drove the couple's gameplay, even when it made them unpopular with viewers. Another team that caught the eye of viewers was the grandfather and grandson duo of Doug and Dylan Matter.

Doug And Dylan Matter Underestimated

Doug, 73, and Dylan, 19, knew that many rival teams would not see them as a serious threat, and that assumption was exactly what they wanted. Doug told Us exclusively on Friday, November 6, that they were hoping other racers would underestimate them. He said that being overlooked gave them an advantage, and the pair used that perception to move through the early legs of the competition.

Their unusual pairing of generations became one of the most talked about storylines of the season, showing that age and experience can be just as valuable as speed in a race that tests physical endurance, problem solving, and teamwork. Together, these stories highlight the emotional and strategic depth that has defined season 39, from the tears of a mother and daughter who came so close to victory to the bold choices of couples and family teams determined to prove themselves on one of television's most demanding competitions.