The Amazing Race Season 39: Doug and Dylan Matter Eliminated Last Place After Albania Leg Struggles

Doug and Dylan reflect on their shocking elimination from The Amazing Race Season 39 after finishing last in Leg 7. They discuss underestimation and the U-turn penalty in Albania.

Doug and Dylan Matter concluded their journey on The Amazing Race Season 39 as the final eliminated pair during the episode airing on November 4. The father-and-son duo crossed the finish line at the Pit Stop last, coming in just moments after fellow competitors Daisha and Dalton.

The pair provided candid reflections on their exit during an interview broadcast on Friday, November 6. They addressed the reality of their standing in the race and how other teams perceived their chances throughout the competition.

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Dylan Matter, who is 19 years old, admitted that other racers underestimated their longevity in the game. He noted that while teams expected them to be near the bottom, they remained in contention longer than anticipated. This surprise factor allowed them to shock several stronger teams by staying in the race repeatedly.

Doug Matter, a retired fire chief, leveraged his age as a strategic advantage on the show. As the oldest person to ever compete on the U.S. version of The Amazing Race, he anticipated that other teams would not view him as a potential ally. He observed that younger competitors, typically in their twenties or thirties, naturally gravitated toward other teams rather than forming partnerships with him.

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The significant age gap between Doug and Dylan shaped their unique role division within the team. Dylan took full responsibility for handling all technology-related tasks and navigation issues. Doug brought life experience and a calm demeanor to balance his son's more excitable nature.

Doug explained that his background helped him maintain steadiness during high-pressure moments. Dylan complemented this by providing the energy needed to keep momentum going. Their complementary skills allowed them to stay competitive despite their lower overall ranking.

The duo faced significant hurdles during Leg 6 in Albania, where navigation issues cost them valuable time. They arrived at the mat in last place during this leg but were saved from elimination by host Phil Keoghan. This reprieve allowed them to continue racing in the subsequent legs.

In Leg 7, Doug and Dylan incurred a penalty in the form of an automatic U-turn. This penalty required them to complete both Detour challenges, a disadvantage shared by two other teams. The U-turn forced them to compete head-to-head against a married couple in the physical tasks.

Despite the added pressure of the U-turn, Doug and Dylan managed to keep up with the frontrunning teams until the end of the challenges. However, the cumulative time loss and physical toll of the extra tasks ultimately prevented them from moving up in the standings.

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They crossed the finish line at the Pit Stop in last place, marking the end of their competition. The result confirmed their status as the final pair eliminated from Season 39.

Dylan expressed pride in their performance regardless of the final ranking. He emphasized that they were proud of what they were able to achieve together on the show. The experience provided a significant opportunity for family bonding.

Doug acknowledged that older participants rarely last long in the history of the race. He went into the competition with clear expectations about their limitations. His primary goal was to ensure his son had the best possible experience.

Doug stated that seeing the joy in his son's eyes was the greatest reward of the journey. He appreciated the opportunity to share this adventure with Dylan. The pair leaves the competition with strong memories of their shared achievements.

Their elimination concludes a season that featured a diverse cast including pro athletes and various family dynamics. The Matter duo's journey highlighted the challenges and strategies involved in surviving a grueling international race.