Amateur Christmas Ad Challenges John Lewis Official Spot

Sam Clegg's viral charity ad and John Lewis's Gloria campaign highlight the emotional power of the 2024 Christmas shopping season in the UK.

The highly anticipated launch of the official John Lewis Christmas advertisement has taken center stage this holiday season, yet an independent amateur film is capturing significant public attention and challenging the traditional advertising landscape. Singer and filmmaker Sam Clegg, based in Keighley, West Yorkshire, has released a deeply moving commercial that resonates with millions, proving that heartfelt storytelling does not always require major studio budgets. While the department store giant continues its decade-long tradition of emotional advertising, Clegg's work highlights a growing appetite for authentic, grassroots narratives during the festive period.

Since 2024, Clegg has established himself as a notable figure in amateur filmmaking, consistently producing high-quality content in support of various charitable causes. His previous effort, a short film titled Robin, previously garnered over one million viewers, with some audience members mistakenly believing it was an official campaign from John Lewis. That earlier piece focused on a lonely elderly man assisting an injured bird, a theme of kindness that has clearly struck a chord with the British public and solidified Clegg's reputation as a creator of impactful visual stories.

Also read John Lewis Christmas Ad 2024: Kristin Scott Thomas Stars In Gloria And Pickles Campaign

Sam Clegg's Viral Charity Film Details

Clegg's latest production, created for under £100, has already been hailed by many viewers as the best Christmas advertisement in recent years, accumulating more than 134,000 views on YouTube shortly after its release. The narrative begins with nostalgic scenes from 1957, depicting proud parents and their young daughter opening presents on Christmas morning. The family plays with a teddy bear gifted by the parents, dancing and laughing in a display of pure familial joy that stands in stark contrast to the isolation depicted later in the film.

The story fast-forwards through the decades to reveal the same little girl, now an elderly woman sitting alone on a bench in a graveyard. Her only companion is a squirrel, which departs after receiving food, leaving her in solitude. In a poignant sequence, the woman trips on frozen ice with no one to help her up, a sharp reversal from the childhood memory where her mother offered assistance. Upon returning home, she retrieves the original teddy bear from her bedside table and kisses it, emphasizing the enduring nature of love and memory.

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The film concludes by jumping five years forward to a charity shop window, where the same teddy bear is admired by a father and son. The closing caption reads, We never outgrow the need to be loved, followed by a call to action to help someone feel less alone while they are still here. This message is underscored by statistics noting that an estimated 1.8 million UK adults expected to spend Christmas Day alone last year, despite desiring company.

Complementing the visual narrative is Clegg's new charity single, The Present, which was released on 1 November and has reached ninth place on the UK iTunes list. All proceeds from the single's sales are directed to two major organizations: Re-engage, which utilizes volunteering to help older people make new friends, and Friends of the Elderly. This integration of music and film creates a comprehensive campaign aimed at addressing social isolation among the elderly during the holidays.

John Lewis Official Campaign Features Dame Kristin

Meanwhile, the 162-year-old department store has released its official commercial titled Gloria and Pickles, starring Oscar-nominated actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas. The three-minute film targets older shoppers and follows Gloria, a glamorous grandmother who initially appears to have everything in life except the inspiration to buy perfect gifts for her grandchildren, Maggie and Freddie. The setting is an elegantly decorated home featuring velvet sofas, plush cushions, and burgundy walls, reflecting an affluent middle-class aesthetic.

Gloria welcomes her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren into her home, but the children's restlessness from their journey prompts her to retrieve an old toy collection from the attic. This includes Pickles, a vintage pull-along dog toy voiced by comedian Paul Whitehouse. Initially, Gloria prepares to give her grandchildren cash, feeling disconnected from the younger generation, but Pickles advises her that she can do better than a pragmatic monetary gesture.

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This advice leads Gloria and Pickles on a last-minute shopping spree that ends at John Lewis. Instead of handing over an envelope of money, Gloria presents her grandchildren with a key to her Gran Cave, a magical wonderland filled with twinkling lights, disco balls, and an old record player. This gift offers an immersive, screen-free experience, contrasting sharply with the digital distractions of modern childhood. The advertisement leverages Dame Kristin's current popularity, particularly her role as senior British intelligence officer Diana Taverner in the hit drama Slow Horses, which is in its sixth season.

The juxtaposition of these two advertisements highlights a diverse landscape in holiday marketing. While John Lewis relies on high-production values and established stars to convey its message, Clegg's low-budget film proves that raw emotion and universal themes of loneliness and connection can achieve massive viral success. Both campaigns tap into the cultural significance of Christmas as a time for reflection on family, memory, and the well-being of the elderly. As viewers compare the polished narrative of Gloria and Pickles with the gritty realism of Clegg's work, the conversation around how brands and creators address social isolation continues to evolve. The success of both films suggests that audiences are increasingly seeking content that reflects genuine human experiences rather than purely commercial pitches.