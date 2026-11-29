A software engineer and his colleagues used large language models to find what could be a hidden world

This artist’s concept shows a shadowy dwarf planet adrift in the outer reaches of the solar system. Neptune’s orbit is represented as an ellipse around the distant Sun..

We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email. By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes. Amateur astronomers using Anthropic’s Claude say they’ve found a potential dwarf planet in public archives of telescope images, signaling what may become a new wave of such discoveries in the outer solar system.

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Software engineers, discovered the candidate in early data from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, specifically in views of the southern sky the observatory captured in April and May 2025, during its commissioning phase.to write code to search it for slow-moving objects in a crowded region of sky near the galactic plane. They’d already used AI to plot 400 of the thousands of known trans-Neptunian objects , a catch-all category of objects beyond Neptune’s orbit.