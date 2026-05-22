Amari Jones vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri: Unbeaten Middleweight Contender vs. Former IBF World Champion

The main event features Amari Jones, an undefeated middleweight contender, against Vincenzo Gualtieri, a former IBF middleweight world champion. The co-main event is between Yamil Peralta, of Argentina, and Robin Safar, of Las Vegas, for the WBC Silver Cruiserweight title.

Amari Jones , of Oakland, left, flexes his muscles during an official weigh-in ahead of his fight against Vincenzo Gualtieri , of Germany , at the Hayes Mansion in San Jose , Calif.

, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Jones, an undefeated middleweight contender, and Gualtieri, a former IBF middleweight world champion, will fight in a 12-round IBF title eliminator bout on Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose. If Jones remains undefeated after Friday’s fight, he will earn a world title shot. He turned professional in 2021.

The co-main event between Yamil Peralta, of Argentina, and Robin Safar, of Las Vegas, also promises a high-stakes matchup for the WBC Silver Cruiserweight title





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Amari Jones Vincenzo Gualtieri Unbeaten Middleweight Contender IBF Title Eliminator SAP Center San Jose Germany Argentina Las Vegas WBC Silver Cruiserweight Title Hayes Mansion Official Weigh-In Flex Strike Poses National Flag T-Shirt

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