Amari Jones Ready to Punish Vincenzo Gualtieri in IBF Title Eliminator Bout

Undefeated middleweight contender Amari Jones is gearing up for a knockout fight against former IBF middleweight world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri.

Amari Jones will face Vincenzo Gualtieri in a 12-round IBF title eliminator bout on Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose . Jones, an undefeated middleweight contender, has quickly elevated to become one of the sport's brightest young stars after signing with Golden Boy Promotions in May 2024.

"I’m going to punish this man," Jones said during the press conference. "I’m going to show why Golden Boy Promotions is so high on me. I’m going to prove to him that he can’t compare to me. He doesn’t have nothing.

He reached his climax already.

", adding that his mind was ready for the biggest fight of his career up to this point. Gualtieri, the former IBF middleweight world champion, has won multiple world titles in Europe and is currently on a four-fight winning streak.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to move forward and become a world champion again,” Gualtieri said. “I’ve fought a lot of champions and been in big fights before. Friday night, Amari is fighting someone who has already been there,” Gualtieri said. The fight is part of a stacked card that includes other high-profile bouts and will be broadcast live on DAZN at 5 p.m





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Amari Jones Vincenzo Gualtieri IBF Title Eliminator Boxing Golden Boy Promotions San Jose SAP Center

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