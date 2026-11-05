Amar Dedic Police Incident Newcastle United Defender Bow Arrows

Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was investigated by police after being spotted with a bow and arrows. Details on the operation, police findings, and his upcoming availability for Fulham.

Northumbria Police launched a significant multi-unit operation involving six patrol cars after Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was reported carrying a bow and arrows in Northumberland. The incident began on Wednesday afternoon when a member of the public witnessed the Bosnia international and a companion near a reservoir in the Harlow Hill area, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies tasked with locating the individuals.

Police Operation Details and Interception

Officers deployed marked and unmarked vehicles, including armed response units, to locate Dedic after receiving the initial report shortly after 1.55pm on Wednesday. The search concluded approximately seven miles away when officers intercepted a vehicle in the exclusive Darras Hall estate. During this stop, authorities searched the car and seized the bow and arrows in question while questioning the 24-year-old about his activities and the circumstances surrounding the possession of the weapon.

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Teammates Offer Assistance at Scene

In an unusual development during the police inquiry, Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former defender Paul Dummett arrived at the scene while officers were speaking to Dedic. Both players were in the vicinity by chance and stopped specifically to offer assistance to the investigation. After consulting with the two footballers, police determined that the situation posed no threat to the public, noting that the equipment was believed to be intended for recreational purposes rather than any malicious intent.

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Legal Context and Club Discipline

Although the equipment was seized for recreational use, hunting any animal or bird with a bow and arrow or crossbow remains illegal in the UK. Daily Mail Sport reports that Amar Dedic will not face disciplinary action from Newcastle United over the incident, though there is an understanding that the player was naive in walking through the countryside with such weaponry. Dedic, who joined from Benfica during the summer, has impressed at right back despite the club facing a difficult start to the season with a 1-0 defeat by Everton on Monday evening.

Player Availability and Future Matches

Despite the media attention surrounding the police operation, Amar Dedic is expected to be available for Newcastle United's Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday. The team aims to halt a run of four defeats in five matches across all competitions, and the defender's participation is seen as vital for the upcoming challenge. Enquiries into the Wednesday afternoon incident remain ongoing, with officials continuing to review the events that transpired near the reservoir on Military Road.