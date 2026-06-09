AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Joseph Aoun, Kristen Holmes, Eddie Glaude Jr. and Craig Fehrman

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun sits down for an exclusive interview. Reporter Kristen Holmes on the latest from the White House. Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. discusses celebrating America's 250th at a time of division. Craig Fehrman offers a fresh look at the expedition of Lewis and Clark.

On this episode, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun sits down for an exclusive interview. He discusses the conflict with Israel and the future of his country.

"Astronauts in canoes" is how one historian describes the legendary exploration team of Lewis and Clark, whose Corps of Discovery Expedition is one of the country's most renowned tales. Author Craig Fehrman takes a fresh look at the narrative in his new book"This Vast Enterprise.

" Fehrman joins Walter Isaacson to discuss new information uncovered from centuries-old archives.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7.

We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. AMANPOUR AND COMPANY features wide-ranging, in-depth conversations with global thought leaders and cultural influencers on the issues and trends impacting the world each day, from politics, business and technology to arts, science and sports.

Christiane Amanpour leads the conversation on global and domestic news from London with contributions by prominent journalists Walter Isaacson, Michel Martin and Hari Sreenivasan from the Tisch WNET Studios at Lincoln Center in New York City. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.

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