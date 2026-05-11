Amandaland stars, Lucy Punch and Philippa Dunne, nearly unrecognisable at BAFTA TV Awards, loses Best Comedy Actress award

Philippa Dunne and Lucy Punch, entertainers for shows like Amandaland, put on a glamorous appearance but lost in the Best Comedy Actress award at the BAFTA TV Awards. The show didn't lose, however, as it won in the Best Comedy Scripted category.

As Lucy Punch 's downtrodden, right-hand woman in Amandaland , Philippa Dunne 's wardrobe is a football-mum coat with a baby carrier to accessorise. However, for Sunday night's BAFTA TV Awards, where she was nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy gong, Philippa, 44, was almost unrecognisable in a very glam dress.

Looking worlds away from her character Anne, Philippa wowed in a Sister Jane floral sequin number, accessorised with Boodles jewellery. With her chic, slicked back hair and glam makeup, the actress looked incredible as she took part in a fun skit with co-star Lucy Punch on stage. Both Philippa and Lucy were up for the Best Actress in a Comedy prize for their roles in Amandaland, which returned for an acclaimed second series this month.

Jennifer Saunders, who plays Aunt Joan in the BBC show, was also in the same category but all three lost out to Katherine Parkinson for her performance in Here We Go





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Amandaland Philippa Dunne Lucy Punch BAFTA TV Awards Best Comedy Actress Sister Jane Floral Sequin Number Boodles Jewellery Chipped In The Face With A Football

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