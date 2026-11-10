Amanda Winters and Chris Filippone Publicly Confirm Relationship With Social Media Post

Former Law and Order SVU actor Amanda Winters confirms her relationship with Chris Filippone via Instagram. The couple celebrated their union with a joint post on November 8, receiving enthusiastic support from fans and followers online.

Former Law and Order SVU actor Amanda Winters and her partner Chris Filippone have officially confirmed their relationship through a shared social media update. The couple appeared together in new photographs posted to Instagram on Sunday, November 8, marking a public milestone in their romance. Filippone, who is 28 years old and nonbinary, took to the platform to share images alongside Winters, who is 62 years old.

Accompanying the joint photos, Filippone wrote the caption "Til the wheels fall off," signaling a commitment to their future together. The post quickly garnered attention from their digital community, with followers reacting positively to the announcement of the pair's union.

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Public Announcement And Fan Reactions

One social media user responded to the post with the phrase "hard launch," indicating a deliberate and confident public reveal of their relationship. Winters replied directly to this comment with the statement, "Nothing soft here," emphasizing the sincerity and strength of their bond. This exchange highlighted the couple's comfort with sharing their personal lives with their audience.

Another follower commented on the post stating, "U guys r gorgeous together," offering praise for the couple's appearance. Winters responded to this compliment with gratitude, writing, "Thank you brother, can't wait for you to meet her!!" This reply suggested an eagerness to introduce Filippone to her broader circle of friends and family in the near future.

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Winters Original Law and Order SVU Tenure

Amanda Winters holds a significant place in the history of the long-running NBC drama Law and Order SVU, which has been airing since 1999. She appeared as a series regular during the first season of the show, playing the character Detective Brian Cassidy. Winters was part of the core team before her character ultimately requested a transfer to the Narcotics division.

On screen, Winters left the series after the first season, but her departure was driven by external professional obligations. She revealed to an outlet that she had to leave due to a contractual obligation to HBO. Winters explained that there was a bit of a dispute regarding her schedule that prevented her from continuing her role on the police procedural.

Cast Changes And Returning Guest Stars

Since the show began in 1999, many notable actors have joined or left the main cast of Law and Order SVU. Currently, Mariska Hargitay is the only remaining original cast member from the show's first season. Her character, Detective Olivia Benson, started as a detective and has since been promoted to the rank of captain.

The show has seen various actors return to the franchise in different capacities, including Peter Scanavino. Scanavino appeared as Johnny Dubcek for two episodes in season 14 in 2013. He later secured a series regular role as Detective Dominick Sonny Carisi Jr. in season 16, demonstrating the show's ability to bring back familiar faces in new roles.

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Behind The Scenes Casting Stories

Peter Scanavino shared an unusual anecdote about how he returned to the Law and Order SVU universe after his initial guest appearance. He recalled being in his apartment at 5 a.m. when a film crew was setting up outside, creating a lot of noise while he tried to go to bed.

Scanavino leaned out his window and yelled at the crew to shut up, only to realize later that Richard Belzer yelled back from the set. Belzer had no idea it was the SVU crew at that moment. Scanavino went outside, saw everyone, and visited Mariska Hargitay in her trailer to say hi.

Hargitay asked Scanavino why he had never come back on the show previously. He responded that no one had ever asked him to return. The following week, Scanavino was back on the show, highlighting the informal and direct nature of casting decisions on the series. This story illustrates the unique dynamics that have contributed to the show's longevity and cast evolution over its many seasons.