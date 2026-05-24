Amanda the Adventurer 3 Launches on Consoles May 28

A horror trilogy game with an 90s-style cartoon and escape room puzzles. Release details, new area, and synopsis mentioned. Event details of other games like Final Fantasy, Elden Ring, and next EA/FS release and White Wolf's Vampire: The Masquerade also mentioned.

After having already been released on PC back in November, Amanda the Adventurer 3 is coming to multiple consoles on May 28 bringing the horror trilogy's finale beyond its November PC release.

Riley Park heads into the abandoned Hameln Entertainment facility to uncover the truth after escaping Kensdale Library. Amanda the Adventurer 3 blends 90s-style CGI tape segments with escape room puzzles and deeper series mysteries. The trilogy arrives on PC in November as you explore what happened to the cartoon character and her pals after you discovered the truth about them in the previous game. Now console players will have their show as it arrives on May 28, 2026.

Enjoy the latest trailer and images here before it drops this Thursday. Once again follows Riley Park as they work to uncover the secrets surrounding the strangely interactive children's show– Amanda the Adventurer. Having survived their Aunt Kate's attic after being left a stack of VHS tapes of the 90s-style cartoon, Riley followed the mysteries to Kensdale Public Library, where new secrets and dangers awaited them.

Now, after barely escaping the library with their life, thanks to the help of an enigmatic masked woman, Riley must explore the abandoned Hameln Entertainment facility to finally discover the truth. Takes the best elements from its predecessors to offer a thrilling experience to fans of the series and newcomers alike as they take on the thought-provoking puzzles hiding secrets within the Hameln facility. Interact with Amanda and friends in an all-new series of 90s-style CGI adventures!

New Area: You're not at the Kensdale Public Library anymore! Explore an abandoned Hameln facility with decades of secrets to uncover. Bring closure to the story of Amanda, Riley, Aunt Kate, and everyone affected by the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer and Hameln Entertainment's mysterious motivations. [Gabi is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

[You can chat] with him about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Amanda the Adventurer 3 launches on consoles May 28, bringing the horror trilogy's finale beyond its November PC release. Keystone Light has a new flavor out that's about as patriotic as you can get, as they've added a new Apple flavor for America's anniversary.

Unrailed 2: Back On Track was previously in Early Access on Steam and will get an official launch date of June 11, 2026. The original soundtrack for Diablo II: Resurrected has been released on Steam, while White Wolf Entertainment is working on a new Vampire: The Masquerade to be revealed during Gen Con 2026.

The mantle of Mr. Karate returns in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which arrives in the game on May 27, 2026 as part of Season Pass 2





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