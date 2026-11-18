Philadelphia chef Amanda Shulman shares her method for hosting a Korean-Southern Thanksgiving, blending traditional flavors with modern techniques to create lasting memories.

Philadelphia chef Amanda Shulman, proprietor of the restaurant Her Place, advocates for a deeply personal approach to holiday hosting that prioritizes intentional connection over perfection. Inspired by the power of shared meals to honor relationships and create enduring memories, Shulman has developed a comprehensive framework for preparing a Thanksgiving feast that blends her Southern heritage with her South Korean family roots. This culinary strategy transforms the holiday from a source of stress into an expression of love and attention for those who matter most.

Blending Southern Tradition With Korean Roots

Shulman's cooking philosophy is defined by the seamless integration of two distinct cultural backgrounds, creating a unique flavor profile that she describes as a love letter to the Southern buffet. Growing up in Atlanta, she was raised on the comforting traditions of casseroles and country-style buffets served after Sunday church services. These foundational Southern elements provide the structural backbone of her holiday menu, emphasizing abundance and communal sharing.

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However, the culinary identity of Shulman and her family is equally rooted in South Korea, where fermented pastes such as gochujang, doenjang, and soy sauce are not merely condiments but essential components of daily cooking. She demonstrates how these ingredients can elevate traditional dishes, noting that a standard brown gravy gains immeasurable savoriness from a dollop of doenjang. Similarly, the addition of gochujang to cranberry sauce introduces a complex depth of flavor that bridges the gap between the two cuisines, resulting in a meal that is both familiar and distinctly innovative.

Strategic Three-Day Preparation Timeline

To manage the complexity of this fusion menu without compromising quality, Shulman employs a rigorous three-day preparation schedule that distributes labor efficiently. The process begins on the first day with essential groundwork, including grocery shopping, thawing the turkey, chopping all necessary vegetables, and initiating the pickling process. This initial phase sets the stage for a stress-free execution on the subsequent days, ensuring that ingredients are prepped and ready for final assembly.

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The second day is dedicated to dry-brining the turkey and preparing the casseroles just before they are scheduled for baking. Once prepared, these dishes are covered and refrigerated, allowing the flavors to meld and reducing the workload on the actual holiday. On the day of the feast, the focus shifts entirely to roasting the turkey, baking the casseroles, and assembling fresh vegetable sides. This structured approach allows the host to remain present and engaged with guests rather than being trapped in the kitchen.

A Buffet Style Approach To Service

Shulman enforces a single, non-negotiable rule for her Thanksgiving table: guests are responsible for making their own plates. This buffet-style service encourages a casual, familial atmosphere where individuals can pile their plates high, smothering dishes in brown gravy and leaving room for seconds and pudding. The emphasis is on abundance and the freedom to indulge, mirroring the spirit of the Southern buffets from her childhood while accommodating the eclectic mix of flavors in her Korean-Southern fusion menu.

Among the ten recipes featured in this collection, specific dishes have become consistent favorites among her social circle. While her husband prefers the squash macaroni and cheese, friends consistently vote the kale and cheese rice casserole as the standout dish. The meal is designed to teach guests new culinary techniques and inspire them to tackle challenging projects, such as roasting a turkey solo, thereby deepening their engagement with the cooking process and the people they love.

Crisp Quick-Pickled Vegetables

A critical component of the side dish spread is a trio of quick-pickled vegetables that draw on methods from both South Korea and the American South. This recipe utilizes a hot brine poured over raw vegetables, allowing them to marinate for several hours to achieve vibrant hues and irresistible crunch. The trio includes pickled radishes, cauliflower, and cucumbers, each infused with distinct flavor profiles that complement the richness of the main courses.

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The preparation involves creating specific brines for each vegetable, incorporating ingredients such as sugar, vinegar, salt, turmeric, chiles, garlic, and soy sauce. For the radishes, a simple brine of water, sugar, vinegar, and salt is poured over the vegetables in a sealed jar and refrigerated for at least eight hours. The cauliflower brine includes additional spices like cardamom and chiles, while the cucumber brine features mushrooms, apple, onion, and ginger, which are simmered before being steeped with the cucumbers. These pickles can be served with crackers and cheese alongside cocktails or tucked into turkey sandwiches the following day, offering a versatile and crunchy contrast to the warm casseroles.