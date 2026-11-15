Amanda Seyfried to Make Her Debut as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host

Amanda Seyfried will make her debut as host of 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 5. Don Toliver will serve as musical guest.

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” Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim tapped Seyfried to recreate some scenes in a meta approach to the doc that chronicles the final few weeks for Holmes before she begins her prison sentence for her conviction on multiple charges of wire fraud. Seyfried recently completed the indie film “The Life and Deaths of Winston Shedd,” opposite Tim Blake Nelson. She’s also set to voice the lead role of Cinderella in Netflix’s upcoming animated film “Steps.

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” She had a busy year in 2025 with starring roles in two successful films, Paul Feig’s “The Housemaid” and Mona Fastvold’s “The Testament of Ann Lee. ” Seyfried earned an Oscar nomination for supporting actress for her work in David Fincher’s 2021 drama “Mank,” about screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz and the making of Orson Welles’ 1941 movie masterpiece “Citizen Kane. ” She was nominated for an Emmy for her work in “The Dropout.

” Toliver is a singer and rapper out of the Houston area who has seen his star rise over the past half-dozen years. At present he’s in the midst of touring the U.K.Taylor Swift’s ‘Patient Zero’ Holds Steady at No. 1 for Second Week on Singles ChartTaylor Swift Spends Her 100th Week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Stays on Top in Week 2 of ‘Encore’ Rebound