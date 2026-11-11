Amanda Seyfried Spotted at Tiffany Holiday Party Amidst Thomas Sadoski Reconciliation Rumors

Amanda Seyfried attended the Tiffany & Co holiday party in New York wearing a black cut-out dress. Speculation arises regarding her relationship with estranged husband Thomas Sadoski.

Amanda Seyfried commanded attention at The Landmark in New York on Tuesday night during the exclusive Tiffany & Co holiday celebration. The actress, who is forty years old, arrived dressed in a striking black gown featuring a single strap and a distinct cut-out detail at the waist. Her appearance has intensified public speculation concerning her marital status with estranged husband Thomas Sadoski, who is fifty years old.

Seyfried Styling and Jewelry Choices

Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, coordinated the daring outfit with signature Tiffany jewelry pieces to complement the festive occasion. Upon arrival, the mother-of-two layered a long overcoat over the ensemble, completing the look with high heels and her trademark red lipstick. Despite the close proximity of reconciliation rumors, Seyfried was not wearing her wedding ring on her hand during the event.

Also read Amanda Seyfried cuddles estranged husband Thomas Sadoski as she shares insight into their ‘boring’ divorce

Speculation Regarding Marital Status

Public interest surged after Seyfried shared an image on Instagram Stories less than two months following the couple's separation announcement. In that post, she tagged Thomas Sadoski and appeared cuddling with him while he wore his wedding band prominently. Although Seyfried's hands were hidden behind his back in that specific photograph, the visual evidence fueled fan discussions about whether the pair had reconciled.

Statements on Amicable Separation Process

The Life In Pieces actor and the Mamma Mia! star have demonstrated a commitment to an amicable split through their digital interactions. Seyfried recently reposted a quote from divorce consultant Olivia Howell advocating for making divorce boring rather than toxic. The text emphasized that treating separation as a standard life transition removes stigma and prevents the system from thriving on confusion.

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Recent Interview Reflections on Fate

Earlier commentary from Seyfried provided further insight into her current mindset amidst personal changes. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter how her life is going, she responded with a nervous laugh before stating that everything happening is meant to happen. She elaborated that everyone in one's life is meant to be there, suggesting a philosophical acceptance of her current circumstances.

Fellow Celebrities Attend Gala Event

The holiday gathering attracted a notable lineup of industry figures beyond the central focus on Seyfried. Attendees included actress Kelley Curran, model Jordyn Woods, and fashion designer TyLynn Graham. Woods wore an off-the-shoulder black dress and posed with Graham, while other guests such as Sasha Exeter, Susan Lucci, and Ro Brahmand were also present at the venue.