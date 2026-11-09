Amanda Seyfried Sports Tiffany & Co. Jewels

The actress wore more than $10K worth of jewelry from the label and a Shushu/Tong dress for Sunday night's 'Steps' premiere.

paired Tiffany & Co. jewelry with a playful Shushu/Tong minidress for the “Steps” premiere at The Plaza hotel in New York City on Sunday night.wore a bow-detailed taffeta minidress in crisp white fabric with a textured finish.

The minidress featured an Empire waistline, which was given extra emphasis thanks to Shushu/Tong creative director Liushu Lei’s feminine bow. Jessica Williams Tries Out Sheer Pump Trend on the LACMA Gala 2026 Red Carpet Along with the dress, Seyfried sported a pair of pointed-toe pumps that complemented the dress. Though the dress was certainly the centerpiece of her red carpet look, Seyfried also incorporated more than $15,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry as her accessories.

Also read ‘Steps’ Review: A Stellar Voice Cast Including Amanda Seyfried, Ali Wong and Bette Midler Gets Stuck in a Tortured Revisionist Fairy Tale

, sported two rings and a set of earrings. Seyfried wore the Tiffany HardWear triple drop link earrings in yellow gold with freshwater pearls, the Tiffany T T1 ring in yellow gold and rounded out her accessories with the Tiffany Rope six-row X ring in yellow gold and platinum with diamonds.

Upon her appointment as an official ambassador to the label, Seyfried said she was “thrilled to join the Tiffany & Co. family as their newest house ambassador and to be part of a campaign that celebrates love, family and the traditions we carry with us through generations.

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”Seyfried’s “Steps” premiere look was curated by stylist Elizabeth Stewart, with whom the actress has collaborated for “god knows how long,” Seyfried told “If I like the look of something on somebody and it’s something within the realm of possibility for me and my body and what I feel comfortable in, then I’ll give it a go because I do appreciate fashion in a way that I probably didn’t for a while,” Seyfried told WWD of her evolving sartorial language.

“I know what I’m comfortable in. I know the limits that my boobs have at this point in my life, and it’s still kind of fun. I’m super attached to certain Tiffany things that I wear now, and I have a hard time giving them back. But that’s what’s so great about this relationship is that actually working with them, and I’m going to use the word again, it’s a privilege to be able to wear these designs.

” Netflix’s animated film “Steps” follows stepsister Lilith, voiced by Ali Wong, who, after she’s blamed for causing magical mischief at a royal ball, must work with Cinderella, voiced by Seyfried, to undo a spell and prove some villains deserve happy endings too. The film arrives Nov. 20 on Netflix.

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