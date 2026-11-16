We hear the actress also attended the after-party, posing for pics with her ex.

Amanda Seyfried attended the opening night of Broadway’s “Downstate” with a bouquet of flowers for her estranged husband, Thomas Sadoski, who stars in the provocative production, a spy told Page Six.

The former couple announced their separation in September after nine years of marriage and two kids: daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas, 6. However, they’ve insisted that they remain on good terms. Amanda Seyfried showed up to the opening night of the Broadway show “Downstate” in support of her estranged husband, Thomas Sadoski.

Also read Amanda Seyfried to Make Her Debut as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host

The actress — who has been making headlines for her appearance in the hit Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” — skipped the Governors Awards pre-Oscars bash in Los Angeles — to support her ex on the Great White Way. We hear that just seconds before the show began, the “Mean Girls” star hurried over to Alec Baldwin’s seat for what looked like an intense catch-up.

Despite the play’s heavy subject matter, which deals with four convicted sex offenders living together in a state-supervised group home after serving prison sentences, Seyfried kept spirits high at the after-party at the Bryant Park Grill.

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We hear Seyfried was in good spirits at the bash.that she’s being selective about her projects, sticking to work in her hometown of New York and nearby New Jersey so the family can all “be within the neighborhood of each other to keep things feeling safe and cozy” while navigating the divorce.ago, telling People at the time, “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD.

”The “Housemaid” star then re-shared a quote from clinical hypnotherapist Olivia Howell, which read, “The most radical thing we can do is make divorce boring. Make it normal. Make it accessible.

“Because the system thrives on confusion and stigma, on making you believe you’re the first one to ever walk this road,” the quote continued. “But when divorce becomes just another life transition — like a wedding, like a graduation — the patriarchy loses one of its most effective weapons. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Amanda Seyfried showed up to the opening night of the Broadway show"Downstate" in support of her estranged husband, Thomas Sadoski.

We hear Seyfried was in good spirits at the bash.