Amanda Seyfried voices Cinderella in the animated film Steps, which holds the number one spot on Netflix. The movie offers a unique perspective from the stepsisters Lilith and Margot, starring Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu.

The animated fantasy comedy Steps, starring Amanda Seyfried as the titular character, has claimed the number one spot on Netflix. This release edges out Bill Skarsgård's World War II film The Mosquito Bowl, which currently sits at number three. The film presents a reimagined version of the classic Cinderella fairy tale, drawing its foundation from Charles Perrault's original work.

Cinderella Reimagined Through Stepsisters Eyes

Steps tells the story from the unique perspective of Cinderella's stepsisters, Lilith LeGrand and Margot LeGrand. Instead of the traditional villainous portrayal, the script by Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz, and Felicia Ho explores their nuanced feelings. The characters are depicted as being fed up with living in Cinderella's shadow and facing constant comparisons from friends and neighbors.

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Star-Studded Voice Cast Delivers Performance

Amy Tzue and John Ripa co-directed the project, assembling a prominent ensemble of voice actors. Amanda Seyfried provides the voice for Cinderella, while Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu voice Lilith and Margot respectively. Nikki Glaser portrays Priscilla, and Daniel Radcliffe takes on the role of the Prince. The supporting cast includes Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, Bette Midler, Gwendoline Yeo, Dee Bradley Baker, and Robin Atkins-Downes.

Critical Reception and Audience Engagement

The fantasy comedy has garnered positive responses from both critics and general audiences. The film currently holds an 81% Tomatometer score and a 75% Popcornmeter score on review aggregators. This critical acclaim highlights the success of the fresh narrative approach and the strong vocal performances delivered by the entire cast.

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Streaming Competition With WWII Drama

Steps made its debut on Netflix on November 20, establishing an early lead in the platform's rankings. It competes directly with The Mosquito Bowl, directed by Peter Berg, which started streaming on November 25. The WWII film centers on a football game played by Marines on Guadalcanal on Christmas Eve 1944, set months before the Battle of Okinawa. Despite the later release, The Mosquito Bowl has secured the number three position.

Creator Background and Industry Context

Entertainment writer Anuraag Chatterjee from Evolve Media has covered the film, noting the directorial vision of Alyce Tzue and John Ripa. The creative team includes Kris Bowers, who composed the score, and Emei, who collaborated on the project. The film stands as a notable entry in the animated genre, offering a playful spin on a well-known fairy tale for modern viewers.